The Huawei Mate 9 has a great big screen. Make the most of it by seeing more at once.
Being able to change display scaling (also known as DPI scaling) is a standard feature in Android 7.0 Nougat, and the Huawei Mate 9 lets you choose between three different scaling options. On a big-screened phone like the Mate 9, this "View Mode" option is a great way to choose between seeing more on-screen, or getting a larger view of what's going on.
First things first, there are three view modes to choose from on the Mate 9 — large, medium and small
Finding the View Mode setting screen is easy.
- Drag down the notification pulldown from the top of the screen and tap the cog icon.
- Tap Display.
- Tap View mode.
- Choose Small, Medium or Large. You'll see an on-screen preview as you tap each item, giving you a rough idea of how things will look on your phone.
- Hit Apply to confirm. You'll need to undergo the minor inconvenience of rebooting your phone to apply the new settings.
"Large" is the default for the Huawei Mate 9, while "Small" gives you a more information-dense setup, like the Google Pixel. "Medium," as you might expect, is a happy medium between the two.
Note: You can also control your font size through a separate menu under Settings > Display. This gives you more granular control over how text appears on-screen, but doesn't affect the scaling of menus, buttons and other on-screen items.
So that's it — you can stick with the default magnified view on the Mate 9 if you like, or see more at once with smaller items on screen thanks to the View Mode control.
Reader comments
How to change display scaling on the Huawei Mate 9
There is one thing I would like to know! Will or will not this phone for the $$$$$ work on ATT or VZW and will it be available in the USA?
It launches Jan 6th in US and will work on GSM networks only. As usual it and other modern unlocked phones will not work on outdated CDMA networks like Sprint or Verizon.
Thank you very much!!
Unfortunately I am forced to use the crap VZW. I use the app Maps and it will not work properly in and around Augusta, Maine while on anything but VZW 😕
Is this phone even available anywhere?
Yes. In Europe. Available I. The US on Jan 6th, just a couple weeks from now....
Several articles gave mentioned this.
If this phone does volte and wifi calling on t-mobile then that is awesome.
As of right now, it'll do VoLTE, but not wifi calling. Maybe in a future update...
Have this phone and OnePlus 3 . Deciding which one to keep over the next couple weeks...
The op3 t does volte and wifi calling. I love my t-mobile service but under a metal roof wifi calling is a good thing. Although I had issues with Verizon and Sprint under metal roofs also. Where did you get your mate 9?