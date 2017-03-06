The app drawer is hidden by default on the LG G6. Here's how to get it back.
It's 2017 and we're still removing application drawers from the Android user interface. If you're equally as unsettled by this common practice, then at least be comforted by the fact that on the LG G6, you can bring back the app drawer if you please. Here's how.
How to bring back the app drawer on the LG G6
- On the Home screen, tap Settings.
- Tap to enter the Display section of the settings panel.
Select Home screen.
- Tap on Select Home.
- Select Home & app drawer.
Enjoy!
That's it! It's an easy fix, but a fix a lot of G6 owners will need when they get their phones.
Reader comments
Now tell us when to expect pre orders to go live and we'll be good
Why don't you propose the straightforward solution of "install Nova - the customised launcher is inferior anyway"?
True, but this is a bit of an SEO article, and once the normals who just want their damn app drawer back arrive here from Google it would be a bit bait and switchy to tell them to install a launcher.
Although a couple of links to one of there launcher articles night not go amiss.
No app drawer again? Yuck!