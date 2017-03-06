The app drawer is hidden by default on the LG G6. Here's how to get it back.

It's 2017 and we're still removing application drawers from the Android user interface. If you're equally as unsettled by this common practice, then at least be comforted by the fact that on the LG G6, you can bring back the app drawer if you please. Here's how.

How to bring back the app drawer on the LG G6

On the Home screen, tap Settings. Tap to enter the Display section of the settings panel. Select Home screen. Tap on Select Home. Select Home & app drawer. Enjoy!

That's it! It's an easy fix, but a fix a lot of G6 owners will need when they get their phones.