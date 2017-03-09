You can now book an Uber without ever leaving Google Maps.

Previous versions of Google Maps showed tariff estimates and wait times for ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft, but an update rolled out earlier this year made it easier to book a ride without ever leaving Google Maps.

With the new ride services feature, you'll see a price breakdown between various tiers, as well as a visual representation of drivers in your area. As long as you're signed into your Uber account on your phone, you should be able to see your payment options from within Google Maps, as well as all available promotions and offers in your locale for the ride-sharing service.

How to book an Uber using Google Maps

Open Google Maps from your app drawer or home screen. Enter your destination in the Search here textbox. Tap the car icon to see your route. Select the icon of the stick figure holding a briefcase to see options for Uber. Tap on your desired tier to see wait times and fare estimates. Select Next. Confirm your payment options and your pickup location. Hit Book to hail an Uber. You'll be able to see your driver details, as well as the arrival time for your Uber.

Uber is baked into Maps, and while you get fare options and wait times for services like Lyft (or Ola in India), you'll have to open its app to book a ride. What do you guys think of Google Maps' integration with Uber?