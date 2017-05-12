Join TPO and put your monthly mobile bill to good use.

TPO (The People's Operator) is a mobile virtual network operator that leases coverage from Sprint's fast 4G LTE network.

It offers competitive data plans for folks who don't want to pay the big carrier rates. In fact, as a promotional rate, you can get 1GB of Sprint's fast 4G LTE data, unlimited calling, and unlimited texting for $7.35 per month for the first three months. After that, it's only $21 per month. If you need around 3GB of data (which is roughly the amount most Americans use), you'll pay only $31.50 for the first three months and $35 a month thereafter.

Great, but how does me saving money affect change?

How TPO is different

TPO isn't just your average carrier, hell-bent on making a quick buck on no-contract phone plans. It was started by three friends who thought that if people were going to be spending money on their monthly mobile bill anyway, then they might as well put toward a force for good.

Charities and deserving causes often have trouble raising funds, but if you're already going to be spending money on your phone bill, why not give some of that to the cause of your choice?

Yes, switching to TPO from one of the Big Four (AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon) will save you money every month, but 10% of your bill will go to the cause of your choice. You don't spend more just because a portion of proceeds are donated either.

You can choose from causes like the ASPCA, Action Against Hunger, Habitat for Humanity, the Planet Water Foundation, and many more.

How you can initiate change

In order to get in on affecting change by helping your favorite causes, all you have to do is sign up. That's it!

Sign up for a monthly, no-contract plan, and 10% will automatically go to the cause of your choice. TPO doesn't take a cut and you don't spend any more than the plan you sign up for.