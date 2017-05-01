How do I back up my photos and video?

You have all these awesome photos and video on your phone, but what happens when you decide to buy a new phone or your storage becomes too full to take any more? Back it all up to the cloud!

There are a few incredibly easy-to-use apps that let you store your photos and videos in the cloud.

How to back up your photos and videos to the cloud or your computer using Google Photos

Google Photos is one of the best ways to store, backup and view your photos if you have a smartphone. It will also seamlessly upload them to your Google account storage. If you don't have it, get it. It's a free download in the Google Play Store.

Once it's downloaded, you just have to allow Google Photos access to your photo and video library, tap Backup and Sync and all of the photos and video on your phone will be copied to the cloud where you can access them from anywhere!

How to back up your photos and video to the cloud using Google Drive

Launch your gallery application from your home screen or from the app drawer. We're using Google Photos in our examples. Tap the photo you'd like to upload to Google Drive or tap and hold a photo and select multiple photos to upload. Tap the share button. It's usually at the top of the screen. It's a right-facing 'V' with dots on each point. Tap Save to Drive. Tap Account to choose which Google account's Google Drive you want to save to. Tap Folder to select the folder within that Google Drive that you'd like to save to. Tap the folder you'd like to save to and tap Select Folder in the bottom righthand corner of your screen. Tap Save in the bottom right-hand corner of your screen.

Your photos will then be uploaded to that location in your Google Drive and you'll receive a notification when it's complete.

Google Drive gives you 15GB of storage for free, so depending on the size of the photos and video you're saving, you'll likely be able to save thousands of photos and hundreds of videos. The best part is you can access or download them from any device with a web browser.

How to back up photos and video to the cloud using Dropbox

Dropbox is a free app that gives you up to 2GB of online storage for free. You can't go wrong with double-free! All you need to do is create an account, download the app on your phone and on your computer, and you're ready to start backing up your photos and video to the cloud where almost any device with a web browser can access them.

You'll first need to sign up for and create an account with Dropbox. You can do that through a web browser at the Dropbox website. Next, you'll want to install and set up Dropbox app on your phone. Then you can upload photos and video until your folder is full! Here's how

Download the Dropbox app from the Google Play Store. Launch Dropbox from your home screen or the app drawer. Tap Sign in. Enter your email address and password. Tap Sign in. Tap the add button. It's the plus sign in the blue circle. Tap Upload photos or videos. Tap the photo(s) and video you'd like to upload to Dropbox. Tap Upload in the bottom righthand corner of your screen.

Your photos and video will now be uploaded to your Dropbox folder, which you can access from just about any device with an internet connection. If you're using the Dropbox app on your computer, you can just open the file and save it like you would any other document.