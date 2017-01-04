What's the best way to transfer data from my old phone to my Pixel?
One of the first things you'll want to do when you get your brand new Pixel phone is make sure all the data from your is transferred over from your old phone, and Google has done the work to make sure it's as painless as possible.
Included in the box with your Pixel is a USB-C to USB-A adapter which is used for the quickest and easiest method for transferring your data. We'll walk you through how to transfer your data from either an Android device or an iPhone. The process is mostly the same, with a few differences.
How to transfer your data from another Android phone
- If you've just powered up your Pixel for the first time, tap Let's Go to start the setup process.
- Tap Copy your data.
Tap to connect to a trusted Wi-Fi network.
- Enter the password for your Wi-Fi network and then tap Connect.
- Once your phone is connected to the internet, it will automatically check for system updates.
Connect your old Android phone to your Pixel with the USB-A to USB-C adapter and a USB cable as shown in the diagram.
- Switch back to your old phone and follow the onscreen instructions to unlock your phone.
- Tap Copy on your old phone to start the transfer process.
Switch back over to your Pixel. Swipe up to scroll down and review the data to be transferred.
- Back on the Pixel, swipe up to scroll down and review the data to be transferred.
- Tap Copy to begin the transfer process. It will likely take a few minutes.
Once your data transfer is complete, tap Next to continue with the setup process.
How to transfer your data from an iPhone
- If you've just powered up your Pixel for the first time, tap Let's Go to start the setup process.
- Tap Copy your data.
Tap to connect to a trusted Wi-Fi network.
- Enter the password for your Wi-Fi network and then tap Connect.
- Once your phone is connected to the internet, it will automatically check for system updates.
Connect your iPhone to your Pixel with the USB-A to USB-C adapter and a Lightning cable as shown in the diagram.
- Let the Pixel find your iPhone.
- Select the data you want to transfer over to the Pixel.
- Tap Copy to begin the transfer process. It will likely take a few minutes.
- Once your data transfer is complete, tap Next to continue with the setup process.
Questions? Having problems?
Let us know in the comments if you're having issues! With our iPhone, messages and photo attachments were automatically added to the Messages app, while photos were added to the main photos app.
Google Pixel + Pixel XL
- Google Pixel and Pixel XL review
- Google Pixel XL review: A U.S. perspective
- Google Pixel FAQ: Should you upgrade?
- Pixel + Pixel XL specs
- Understanding Android 7.1 Nougat
- Join the discussion in the forums!
Reader comments
How to set up a Google Pixel from an old iPhone or Android
Is it possible to transfer data from an iPhone AFTER the Pixel has already been set up?
My situation is that I own a Nexus 7 and an iPhone. I restored my Pixel from a cloud backup created from my Nexus 7, but I would like to somehow transfer my iMessages to my Pixel.
I couldn't find anything looking at mine but maybe just give it a try plugging the adapter into it and seeing what happens
I didn't copy data from y Nexus 6p since I was worried that some setting that's responsible for my horrible battery life will copy over. However, is there a way to just copy the Wi-Fi networks?
When you run the setup process if you don't use the cable that's pretty much what it will do. Also, you can choose what to copy
Yea, but I've already setup the phone and don't want to restart setup. Is there no way to copy just the WiFi networks?
Very cool, I'll give this a shot.. my pixel is coming today and I'm upgrading from the beloved M8.. kinda excited!
Here's my concern...I downloaded the Pandora Skip APK on my HTC phone, that I believe now is corrupt. I've removed it but should I be concerned of a deeper corrupt file being transferred to my Pixel when running the transfer? Would it be recommended to to set up as new rather than transfer?