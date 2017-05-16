How do I add a second Google account to my Android device? This is how.

Instead of trying to keep all of your Google accounts in order on multiple devices, why not have everything on one device? Android has made it easy to add accounts, sync accounts, and remove accounts — here's how.

How to add a second Google account to your Android device

Launch Settings from your Home screen, the app drawer, or the Notification Shade. Swipe up in the Settings menu to scroll down. Tap Accounts. Tap Add Account. Tap Google. Type in your email address in the provided field. You can also create a new account to be added. Tap Next. Type your password. Tap Next. Enter the 2-Step Verification code if you have it enabled and tap Next. Tap Accept to agree to Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Tap a billing information option. Tap Continue.

How to remove a Google account from your Android device

Swipe down from the top of the Home screen. Tap the Settings button. It looks like a gear. Swipe up in the Settings menu to scroll down. Tap Accounts. Tap Google. Tap the Google account you'd like to remove. Tap the Menu button. It looks like three vertical dots. Tap Remove account. Tap Remove account to confirm the account removal.

When you remove any Google account, all the data associated with it is deleted from your phone. Your account isn't deleted from the cloud, so things like contacts or paid apps can be retrieved if you re-add the account or use the account on another device, but all your local data (like messages or app settings) is gone forever. You'll see a warning about data deletion before you finish the process.