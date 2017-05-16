How do I add a second Google account to my Android device? This is how.
Updated May 2017: Made sure the process works as described for the latest version of Android.
Instead of trying to keep all of your Google accounts in order on multiple devices, why not have everything on one device? Android has made it easy to add accounts, sync accounts, and remove accounts — here's how.
How to add a second Google account to your Android device
- Launch Settings from your Home screen, the app drawer, or the Notification Shade.
- Swipe up in the Settings menu to scroll down.
Tap Accounts.
- Tap Add Account.
- Tap Google.
Type in your email address in the provided field. You can also create a new account to be added.
- Tap Next.
- Type your password.
Tap Next.
- Enter the 2-Step Verification code if you have it enabled and tap Next.
- Tap Accept to agree to Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
- Tap a billing information option.
Tap Continue.
How to remove a Google account from your Android device
- Swipe down from the top of the Home screen.
- Tap the Settings button. It looks like a gear.
Swipe up in the Settings menu to scroll down.
- Tap Accounts.
- Tap Google.
Tap the Google account you'd like to remove.
- Tap the Menu button. It looks like three vertical dots.
- Tap Remove account.
Tap Remove account to confirm the account removal.
When you remove any Google account, all the data associated with it is deleted from your phone. Your account isn't deleted from the cloud, so things like contacts or paid apps can be retrieved if you re-add the account or use the account on another device, but all your local data (like messages or app settings) is gone forever. You'll see a warning about data deletion before you finish the process.
Reader comments
I assume this post is for people new to Android. It might be helpful to walk through the different sync options as someone may wish to add a second Google account only for email and not necessarily the full blown sync. I sync two accounts in full, and two more for email and photos only.
Maybe, I know I was having trouble with accounts when my phone was updated to lollipop, so this guide could work for anyone unfamiliar with lollipop and up.
So it's possible to have Google photos with a shared account and have all the other functions on a different account?...on the same phone. Example: My wife can have a phone with her account but have her phone use my account for Google photos.
Yes, but you would be opening up access to your whole account if she wanted to change a couple of settings.
Actually, you'd be surprised how many people get tripped up when receiving a call as each phone handles it differently. Things we take for granted aren't always simple for others.
(seriously, the amount of whining in the comments lately is getting annoying. The editors of AC aren't catering these articles to the techies, and clicking into them & complaining isn't going to do much since a lot comes down to page views).
Not everything needs to be catered towards experienced users. Also, we were all newbies at some point!
Posted via the Android Central App
What is wrong with some of you. I think it was a great article. So you are advanced and it doesn't apply to you, so what. Don't read it then. But I think that if it helps people to better use Android and gets them trying new things it is great for the platform. I don't know how many articles I have seen pop up and I think, "eh, I know this already" but what the heck and read it, and I actually learned something I didn't know.
Not sure why some of you even clicked on the article if you already know it, just to get in here and whine about it. Or state the obvious, like B A S I C. How sad is your life?
It's the ones complaining who need to chill..... Seriously, AC is a site for ALL Android users - even the ones who don't know much. "Be Together - not the same" applies to knowledge level as well.
Posted via the Android Central App
pretty basic but i am sure new users will find this helpful
I'm not sure about today, but in the past I have never been able to delete the Google account I entered when setting up the phone. Even if I add a second account first.
where do i get the password from