Watch faces aren't just for looks anymore — now they can give you tons of useful information.

Android Wear 2.0 brings a ton of new features to your smartwatch, but one of the more noticeable is the addition of customizable "complications" on your watch faces. Complications are a two part system — watch face developers can design their faces to have open slots of the complications, and app developers can surface parts of their apps to integrate as complications.

As the Google Play Store on your Android Wear 2.0 watch starts to fill with freshly updated watch faces and apps that include complications, you'll want to spend a little time customizing things to make the most of the new capabilities. Here's how you can get it done.

Press and hold on your watch face to enter edit mode. If the watch face supports complications, it will launch into an editor with options.

If you don't see the editor, the watch face has not yet been updated to support it. Scroll down to Layouts where you'll see multiple options for the number and arrangement of complications. Tap the complication layout you want to select it and go back to the edit mode. On the watch face, you'll notice empty spots with + buttons — tap them to add a complication to that spot. Scroll through the list of available complications to find one you like, tap to select it. Some apps may provide more than one complication, and will show all options when tapped. Repeat by tapping other complication slots until your watch face is completely filled. To replace a current complication, just tap that spot to go back to the picker.

And that's it! Your watch face will be looking great (and personalized) after you spend a few minutes configuring your complications. Once you've configured a watch face with complications, they will stay in place on that watch face until you change them again — even if you switch to another watch face.