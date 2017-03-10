Honor's 2017 flagship could be heading to Europe on April 5.

Huawei sub-brand Honor sent out media invites to an event on April 5, with current rumors suggesting the launch event could turn out to be the European debut of the Honor V9. The phone was unveiled in China late last month, and offers exciting specs for the equivalent of $435 in the country.

The Honor V9 boasts impressive hardware in the form of a 5.7-inch QHD display with 2.5D curved glass, Huawei's latest Kirin 960 SoC, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, 64GB or 128GB storage options, dual 12MP cameras with 1.76-micron pixels, 8MP front camera, IR blaster, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, Wi-Fi ac, USB-C, and a 4000mAh battery. On the software front, the phone runs EMUI 5.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

According to Roland Quandt of WinFuture, the phone could be marketed as the Honor 8 Pro in the region:

Honor V9 (also to be known as Honor 8 Pro?) going international on April 5th 2017 - in gold, blue and black. This just went out to journos. pic.twitter.com/ys9wgqx9E6 — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 9, 2017

The phone is sold in four color options — Midnight Black, Flame Red, Platinum Gold and Aurora Blue. The red variant in particular looks enticing, but from the event teaser it looks like that option won't be heading to global markets. We'll have to wait until April 5 to find out the pricing and availability.