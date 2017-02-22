The Honor V9 has everything you'd want from a high-end phone in 2017.

Huawei's sub-brand Honor unveiled its 2017 flagship in China, and like the company's offerings in the past, the Honor V9 offers high-end specs for the equivalent of $435. The phone features a 5.7-inch QHD display with 2.5D curved glass, and is powered by Huawei's latest Kirin 960 SoC, which has four Cortex A73 cores clocked at 2.4GHz complemented by four 1.8GHz Cortex A53 cores and a Mali G71 GPU.

The Honor V9 will come with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and will be sold in 64GB and 128GB storage configurations. You also get a microSD card slot that can take in memory cards up to 128GB, a fingerprint reader, dual 12MP cameras at the back with 1.76-micron pixel size and laser autofocus, 8MP front camera, IR blaster, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, Wi-Fi ac, USB-C, and a 4000mAh battery. And yes, it has a 3.5mm jack.

On the software front, the Honor V9 will run Huawei's latest EMUI 5.0 out of the box, which is based on Android 7.0 Nougat. The phone is sold in three variants: a model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage for ¥2,599 ($377), a version with 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage for ¥2,999 ($435), and a high-end model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage for ¥3,499 ($510). Honor is also throwing in a Cardboard-style VR viewer in the box.

The phone will be available in four color options: Midnight black, Flame Red, Platinum Gold and Aurora Blue, with sales kicking off from February 28. Although we don't have more details at this point, the Honor V9 is expected to make its way to global markets as the Honor 8 Pro later this year.