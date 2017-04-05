High-end Honor handset has hearty Huawei hardware.

Honor has just announced its latest flagship-tier handset for Europe, the Honor 8 Pro. We've got a full review ready for you right now. But if you'd prefer to take a quick glance down the spec sheet so you know what you're in for, look no further than the table below.

Behold! Numbers, acronyms and more!

Category Specification
Operating System Android 7.0
EMUI 5.1
CPU Huawei Kirin 960
RAM 6GB
Display 2560x1440 (Quad HD) IPS LCD
Speaker Single bottom-firing
Storage 64GB + microSD (uses SIM slot 2)
Dual-SIM Yes
Rear camera 12MP + 12MP, 1.25-micron pixels, f/2.2
4K video
Front camera 8MP f/2.0
Battery 4,000mAh non-removable
Charging USB Type-C, 9V/2A quick charging
Dimensions 157 x 77.5 x 6.97 mm
Weight 184 grams

More: Honor 8 Pro review