High-end Honor handset has hearty Huawei hardware.
Honor has just announced its latest flagship-tier handset for Europe, the Honor 8 Pro. We've got a full review ready for you right now. But if you'd prefer to take a quick glance down the spec sheet so you know what you're in for, look no further than the table below.
Behold! Numbers, acronyms and more!
|Category
|Specification
|Operating System
|Android 7.0
EMUI 5.1
|CPU
|Huawei Kirin 960
|RAM
|6GB
|Display
|2560x1440 (Quad HD) IPS LCD
|Speaker
|Single bottom-firing
|Storage
|64GB + microSD (uses SIM slot 2)
|Dual-SIM
|Yes
|Rear camera
|12MP + 12MP, 1.25-micron pixels, f/2.2
4K video
|Front camera
|8MP f/2.0
|Battery
|4,000mAh non-removable
|Charging
|USB Type-C, 9V/2A quick charging
|Dimensions
|157 x 77.5 x 6.97 mm
|Weight
|184 grams