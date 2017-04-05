High-end Honor handset has hearty Huawei hardware.

Honor has just announced its latest flagship-tier handset for Europe, the Honor 8 Pro. We've got a full review ready for you right now. But if you'd prefer to take a quick glance down the spec sheet so you know what you're in for, look no further than the table below.

Behold! Numbers, acronyms and more!

Category Specification Operating System Android 7.0

EMUI 5.1 CPU Huawei Kirin 960 RAM 6GB Display 2560x1440 (Quad HD) IPS LCD Speaker Single bottom-firing Storage 64GB + microSD (uses SIM slot 2) Dual-SIM Yes Rear camera 12MP + 12MP, 1.25-micron pixels, f/2.2

4K video Front camera 8MP f/2.0 Battery 4,000mAh non-removable Charging USB Type-C, 9V/2A quick charging Dimensions 157 x 77.5 x 6.97 mm Weight 184 grams

