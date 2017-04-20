Honor's 2017 flagship is now on sale in the UK for £475.

The Honor 8 Pro is now available on vMall for £475. The phone features a 5.7-inch QHD display, Huawei's latest HiSilicon Kirin 960 SoC with four 2.4GHz Cortex A73 cores and four 1.8GHz Cortex A53 cores along with a Mali-G71 MP8 GPU, 6GB of RAM, 64GB storage, microSD slot, and a 4000mAh battery.

The phone has a dual 12MP camera setup at the back, along with an 8MP shooter up front. On the software front, the Honor 8 Pro is running EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat. Oh, and the packaging morphs into a Google Cardboard-style VR headset.

Honor 8 Pro review: Killer flagship

The Honor 8 Pro is now available on vMall for £475, and will go up for sale on Amazon UK shortly. Deliveries kick off from April 27, and those ordering the phone will receive a tripod selfie stick for free. Honor is also running a trade-in promotion through which you can send in your old device and receive vMall vouchers equivalent to its current value or cash back. If you're interested, you can find all the details here.

See at vMall