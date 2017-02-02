The Huawei P8 Lite 2017 is being sold as the Honor 8 Lite in Finland.

The Honor 8 Lite is now official in Finland. The phone is currently up for pre-order in the country for €269 ($290), with deliveries slated to kick off from February 17.

Based on the image, the Honor 8 Lite is identical to the Huawei P8 Lite 2017 — which is now on sale from Vodafone UK for £185 ($235) — both in terms of the design and internal hardware. The Honor 8 Lite features a 5.2-inch Full HD display, HiSilicon's 16nm Kirin 655 SoC with eight Cortex A53 cores, 3GB of RAM, 16GB storage, microSD slot, single 12MP camera at the back, 8MP front shooter, and a 3000mAh battery along with EMUI 5.0 based on Nougat. That's the exact same hardware as the Huawei P8 Lite 2017.

It is possible that Huawei is simply rebranding the P8 Lite 2017 to the Honor 8 Lite in countries where the Honor brand is more popular. We should be seeing the P8 Lite 2017 — or the Honor 8 Lite — making its way to other markets in Europe over the course of the month.