The Honor 8 is officially getting Android 7.0 Nougat beginning February 10.

Users of the popular unlocked device can look forward to EMUI 5.0 and its many improvements — particularly to notifications and the home screen — along with Nougat's myriad upgrades, beginning February 10. Honor is particularly calling out the transition to what it considers "stock Android" on the Honor 8, though that simplification does still have its own quirks, as we've seen in the Huawei Mate 9.

The company says it will take a few weeks for all Honor 8 units to get upgraded to Android 7.0, but the whole thing should be complete by the end of February. Honor also says that the Honor 6X is slated to receive Nougat in Q2.

Oh, and Honor created this helpful graphic to explain the EMUI 5.0 update for the Honor 8. Enjoy.