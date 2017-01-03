Honor is still attempting to make strides in the U.S., but is the 6X compelling enough? You really have to hand it to Honor. Huawei's millennial-focused offshoot is still spitting out smartphones despite the relatively tepid reception of its previous two devices in the U.S. Remember, Honor has no carrier backing stateside, which puts it at a disadvantage compared to the rest of the brood. It's unlikely that the launch of the Honor 6X, the smartphone announced at this year's CES, will do much to move the needle either. Regardless, that's not a reason to write it off. The Honor 6X is a compelling device, even though it's not as sparkly and showy as its flagship sibling, the Honor 8. Pricing has yet to be finalized, but what we've previewed of the Honor 6X is a fair reminder of what Huawei's capable of when it throws a device into the ring — and that's offering major bang for your buck. This midrange device may run on middle-of-the-road hardware, but it really does offer more than the average smartphone in its price point (sub-$250). Now, if it only the company had the marketing to get that point across. Honor 6X Specs Category Spec Operating System Android 6.0 Marshmallow

EMUI 4.1 Display 5.5-inch 1920x1080 (403 ppi) Processor Huawei Kirin 655 Octa-Core

4x 2.1 GHz + 4x 1.7 GHz Storage 32GB (U.S.)

32/64GB (global) Expandable microSD card RAM 3GB (U.S.)

3/4GB (global) Rear Camera 12MP (main) + 2MP (secondary)

Wide aperture range f/0.95-f/16

1080p video Front Camera 8MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS Network (U.S.) FDD-LTE Band 2/4/5/12/20, TD-LTE Band 38

HSPA Band 1/2/8

GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz Network (Global) FDD-LTE Band 1/3/7/8, TD-LTE Band 38

HSPA Band 1/2/8

GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz Charging Micro-USB Battery 3340 mAh Water resistance No Security One-touch fingerprint sensor Dimensions 150.9 x 76.2 x 8.2 mm Weight 162 g Colors Grey, gold, silver

Honor 6X Fundamentals The Honor 6X's fingerprint sensor doesn't offer push-button action like the Honor 8. Like last year's Honor 5X, which also debuted on the CES show floor, the Honor 6X already exists overseas. Americans will see the same-looking hardware; the main differences are in network bands and storage space. (If you're curious, we've got the a comparison between the Honor 6X, Honor 8, and Honor 5X.) Design wise, the Honor 6X isn't a far departure from its predecessor. It sports the same hard aluminum lines, slight curvature on the edges, dual stacked rear-facing camera lenses, and a rear-facing fingerprint scanner that, again, proves the backside is the most practical place for it. The fingerprint scanner offers a few tricks, too: you can program gestures to do things like snap a photo, answer a call, or bring down the notification panel, though the 6X doesn't offer push-button action like the Honor 8.

This isn't the kind of hardware that will move mountains. The Honor 6X is still living in the past, as far as ports go. It still has a 3.5mm headphone jack, but you might groan when you see its Micro-USB port. On the plus side, you'll easily be able to buy a replacement cord from even the shadiest of bodegas around the block, but you won't reap the benefits that come with a USB-C connection, and that includes rapid charging of its massive 3340 mAh battery pack.

Inside, the Honor 6X is paired with a decidedly midrange processor, the octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 655. It's a moderate piece of kit, considering the cost of the phone — it retails about $150 in China, with pricing yet to-be-determined for the U.S. — but this isn't the kind of hardware that will move mountains. At the very least, the Honor 6X is paired with 3GB of RAM, so that'll help keep it chugging along as apps become even more demanding over time, but you're definitely not jumping into virtual reality with this thing.

It's worth noting that my Honor 6X preview unit is not running finalized software. The actual device will ship with EMUI 4.1 on top of Android 6.1, with the update to EMUI 5.0 on top of Nougat hitting in February. However, whatever is running on the Honor 6X at the time of writing is infuriating to use.

There are constant touchscreen display issues, and I have grown increasingly impatient each time I have to type something because of the frequent lag. I asked my colleague, Justus Perry, if he saw an increase in performance on the 6X after a software update was pushed to his preview unit, but his device was still having trouble registering his touches after the fact.