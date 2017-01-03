A new budget offering takes a step up from the Honor 5X, but slots comfortably underneath the Honor 8.

Honor carved out a nice little niche for itself when it came to the U.S. officially with the Honor 5X, and then followed it up with a much higher-end device in the Honor 8. Now a full year on from the Honor 5X launch we have a proper successor, the Honor 6X. So how does the new Honor 6X compare to both its predecessor the 5X and the mid-range anchor the 8? Here's a quick breakdown.

This was never meant to take over from the Honor 8, but it's a nice upgrade from the Honor 5X.

While the 6X doesn't come close to the Honor 8 in terms of an overall package, it also starts at just $249 — and in doing so has to strike a more delicate balance in what it offers. You get a step down in processor to a Huawei-made Kirin 655 and 3GB of RAM, and miss out on a few of the premium design flourishes like the glass back that make the Honor 8 unique. While you technically get a dual camera setup on the Honor 6X, it's a completely different system from the dual 12MP sensors of the Honor 8 — a secondary 2MP camera offers depth-sensing information to provide neat camera effects, but no extra resolution or color information.

The Honor 6X, as the naming would imply, basically takes the same approach to an inexpensive phone as the Honor 5X and 4X before it. This metal phone takes on a much sleeker design, though, and has obviously taken on spec bumps to progress with the times. You get a faster processor, more RAM and more storage, but in keeping the cost down you still get a couple of head-scratchers like a Micro-USB port for charging, no 5 Ghz Wi-FI and the older generation Bluetooth 4.1.

Category Honor 6X Honor 5X Honor 8 Operating System Android 6.0

EMUI 4.1 Android 6.0

EMUI 4.1 Android 6.0

EMUI 4.1 Display 5.5-inch

1920x1080 5.5-inch IPS LCD

1920x1080 5.2-inch IPS LCD

1920x1080 Processor Huawei Kirin 655 Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 616 Octa-core Huawei Kirin 950 Octa-core Storage 32GB (U.S.)

32/64GB (global) 16GB 32/64GB Expandable microSD card microSD card microSD card RAM 3GB (U.S.)

3/4GB (global) 2GB 4GB Rear Camera 12MP (main) + 2MP (secondary)

Wide aperture range f/0.95-f/16

1080p video 13MP f/2.0

1080p video Dual 12MP (monochrome + color), f/2.2 Front Camera 8MP 5MP f/2.4 8MP f/2.4 Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, 2.4 GHz

Bluetooth 4.1, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, 2.4 GHz

Bluetooth 4.1, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11ac 2.4/5 GHz

Bluetooth 4.2, GPS Charging Micro-USB Micro-USB USB-C

9V/2A fast charging Battery 3340 mAh 3000 mAh 3000 mAh Water resistance No No No Security One-touch fingerprint sensor One-touch fingerprint sensor One-touch fingerprint sensor Dimensions 150.9 x 76.2 x 8.2 mm 151.3 x 76.3 x 8.15 mm 145.5 x 71 x 7.5 mm Weight 162 g 158 g 153 g Colors Grey, gold, silver Grey, gold, silver Pearl White, Sapphire Blue, Midnight Black

The Honor 6X is clearly a solid upgrade from the 5X, and offers a better overall value at $249 than last year's 5X did at $199. It isn't going to challenge the high-end value of the Honor 8, but it isn't meant to — this offers solid value instead to the more budget-conscious market set.