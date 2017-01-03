The Honor 6X definitely isn't a powerhouse.
As you'd expect for an inexpensive unlocked phone — starting at just $249 — the Honor 6X doesn't exactly push the envelope with its internal specs. Just like the Honor 5X that came before it you get a mix of newer mid-range chips and a few older components, which overall line up to get the job done but won't wow you.
That means you get a mid-range processor, just a 1080p display, Micro-USB for charging and no extra bells and whistles, but in exchange you get an ample 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, as well as a fingerprint sensor and a large 3340 mAh battery. Read on for the full list of Honor 6X specs.
|Category
|Spec
|Operating System
|Android 6.0 Marshmallow
EMUI 4.1
|Display
|5.5-inch 1920x1080 (403 ppi)
|Processor
|Huawei Kirin 655 Octa-Core
4x 2.1 GHz + 4x 1.7 GHz
|Storage
|32GB (U.S.)
32/64GB (global)
|Expandable
|microSD card
|RAM
|3GB (U.S.)
3/4GB (global)
|Rear Camera
|12MP (main) + 2MP (secondary)
Wide aperture range f/0.95-f/16
1080p video
|Front Camera
|8MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
|Network (U.S.)
|FDD-LTE Band 2/4/5/12/20, TD-LTE Band 38
HSPA Band 1/2/8
GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz
|Network (Global)
|FDD-LTE Band 1/3/7/8, TD-LTE Band 38
HSPA Band 1/2/8
GSM 850/900/1800/1900 MHz
|Charging
|Micro-USB
|Battery
|3340 mAh
|Water resistance
|No
|Security
|One-touch fingerprint sensor
|Dimensions
|150.9 x 76.2 x 8.2 mm
|Weight
|162 g
|Colors
|Grey, gold, silver
