The Honor 6X is soon getting the update it needed from day one.

The Honor 6X will be updated to Android 7.0 Nougat and EMUI 5.0 sometime in March, according to an email sent to Android Police and confirmed by us (not saying they were lying, but we like to get confirmation on these things, you know?)

The device, which we think is objectively one of the best mid-range devices you can buy in the U.S. right now, was hobbled out of the gate with an older version of EMUI based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow — the same build that Honor 8 users have been clambering to update since last summer. And given that, thanks to beta tests for the Honor 8 and shipping software on the Huawei Mate 9, we know how much of an improvement it is, we're excited for Honor 6X users to play with it.

The best Android phones under $300