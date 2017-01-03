This is the sort of phone that won't grab many headlines, but fills a large market segment.

A year on from the Honor 5X, Huawei has taken to CES once again to unveil its successor the Honor 6X. Keeping in the tradition of this line, the 6X comes in at a budget-friendly price of $249 — and though it has the sort of mid-range specs you'd expect, there are a few neat bonuses here you don't always find on a phone of this price.

The Honor 6X once again offers a 5.5-inch 1080p display, but this time covers it with nicer-feeling 2.5D sculpted glass. That glass curves more smoothly into the fresh metal body, which is more in line with Huawei's higher-end phones than the cheaper-feeling Honor 5X of 2016. The fingerprint sensor has moved to the back of the phone alongside the upgraded 12MP camera — which has a sidekick 2MP camera that offers additional depth information for neat camera improvements.

Internally you once again get a bit of a mishmash of ideas. Seeing a newer Kirin 655 processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage is nice, though it's still paired up with oddly low supporting specs like only 802.11n 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1. The battery is now larger at 3340 mAh, but still lacks any sort of fast charging solution and plugs in over Micro-USB.

EMUI 4.1 is disappointing, but we shouldn't have to wait long for an update.

On the software front things are basically unchanged from what you'll find on an updated Honor 5X or an Honor 8: Android 6.0 Marshmallow along with EMUI 4.1, which is a generation behind the newer EMUI 5.0 offered on phones like the Mate 9. Honor says an update to EMUI 5.0 is forthcoming, though, and that'll make a big improvement in the overall performance and interface on the Honor 6X.

Yes there are a few shortcomings here, but remember we're also talking about a phone that retails for just $249 — and Honor will also be running flash sales in January with discounts. At that price it may be able to find a few takers, considering that it offers a few nice-to-have features and a solid metal body for such an affordable price. You won't have to wait long to place an order, either: pre-orders start January 4, with full sales starting on January 10 from Honor's own website, as well as Amazon, Best Buy and Newegg. Those flash sales will run on January 10, 17, 24 and 31 while stock lasts.

