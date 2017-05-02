The latest software rollout includes all the features of Android 7.0 Nougat, as well as the revamped EMUI 5.0.

Just because you didn't pay a ton for your smartphone doesn't mean it shouldn't run the latest software. Honor has announced its now pushing out the update to Android Nougat and EMUI 5.0 to the Honor 6X this month.

EMUI 5.0 for the Honor 6X was in the process of being beta tested for the last two months. You can expect to see the update hit your phone between now and late-May.

Here's some of what you can expect from the update, per an email from Honor:

Simpler user interface: a brand new user interface design with a blue and white color scheme inspired by the Aegean Sea; a simplified interface system with an easy three-step-operation for over 90% of the time Stronger functionality: smoother system run enables quicker browsing from massive pictures to web pages and search queries A more secure system: strengthened security over user privacy, mobile payment and communication, and APP usage

The Honor 6X's EMUI 5.0 also offers a remodeled task manager, the ability to use two user account profiles within an application, and an app drawer, which EMUI 4 users have been clamoring about for quite some time. The device will also have many of the same features of the latest version of Android, including multi-window support, direct reply for notifications, and under-the-hood battery saving features.