The latest software rollout includes all the features of Android 7.0 Nougat, as well as the revamped EMUI 5.0.
Just because you didn't pay a ton for your smartphone doesn't mean it shouldn't run the latest software. Honor has announced its now pushing out the update to Android Nougat and EMUI 5.0 to the Honor 6X this month.
EMUI 5.0 for the Honor 6X was in the process of being beta tested for the last two months. You can expect to see the update hit your phone between now and late-May.
Here's some of what you can expect from the update, per an email from Honor:
Simpler user interface: a brand new user interface design with a blue and white color scheme inspired by the Aegean Sea; a simplified interface system with an easy three-step-operation for over 90% of the time
Stronger functionality: smoother system run enables quicker browsing from massive pictures to web pages and search queries
A more secure system: strengthened security over user privacy, mobile payment and communication, and APP usage
The Honor 6X's EMUI 5.0 also offers a remodeled task manager, the ability to use two user account profiles within an application, and an app drawer, which EMUI 4 users have been clamoring about for quite some time. The device will also have many of the same features of the latest version of Android, including multi-window support, direct reply for notifications, and under-the-hood battery saving features.
Reader comments
5X support is done?
If I remember right it's supposed to get nougat in Q3.
Do you know if this update is also coming to Mate 9 lite? (That is the 6x Honor in Latin America)
Hopefully it will look good never been a fan of huawei software.
