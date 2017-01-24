Honor 6X offers dual rear cameras on a budget.

At a media event in New Delhi, Honor launched the budget Honor 6X for the Indian market. The highlight of the phone is the dual camera setup, which sees a 12MP sensor joined by a 2MP secondary sensor that adds depth of field. The Honor 6X will be exclusively sold on Amazon India starting February 2, and will be available in two variants: a model with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage for ₹12,999 ($190), and a version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage for ₹15,999 ($235).

The phone features a 5.5-inch Full HD display with 2.5D curved glass, octa-core Kirin 655 SoC, microSD slot, 8MP camera up front, LTE with VoLTE, and a 3350mAh battery. On the software front, the device runs EMUi 4.1 atop Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, with a Nougat update coming in the month of April.

The Honor 6X goes head to head with Xiaomi's Redmi Note 4, which recently made its debut in the country. The Redmi Note 4 shares a lot of the characteristics of the Honor 6X, and is available for less, with the model offering 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage retailing for ₹12,999 ($190). Specs don't tell the whole story, however, and the Honor 6X's dual cameras give it a slight edge over Xiaomi's handset in this space.

See at Amazon