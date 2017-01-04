Honor wants a piece of the budget market in India.

Huawei sub-brand Honor unveiled the Honor 6X late last night at CES, and the handset will make its way to India before the end of the month. The phone will go up for sale in the fiercely-contested budget segment as Huawei looks to increase its presence in the country.

The Honor 6X features a 5.5-inch Full HD display, Kirin 655 SoC with four 2.1GHz Cortex A53 cores and four 1.7GHz A53 cores and Mali-T830MP2 GPU, 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage, 8MP front shooter, micro-USB port, and a 3340mAh battery. While the phone has a dual camera setup, it is different from the dual 12MP configuration we've seen in the Honor 8. In the Honor 6X, you get a primary 12MP camera, and a secondary 2MP shooter for depth-sensing information.

The Honor 6X will run Huawei's older Marshmallow-based EMUI 4.1 out of the box. The company has mentioned that the Nougat update — which brings the vastly improved EMUi 5.0 — will be available in the country sometime early next quarter. Huawei has launched devices running Nougat out of the box, like the Mate 9, but the delay in bringing the update to the India-bound Honor 6X has to do with adding local language options in EMUI.

With stellar value-for-money options available in this segment, the Honor 6X will face a tough time standing out. For its part, Honor is hoping that the dual camera setup will be enough to convince buyers to eschew other Chinese brands and pick up the Honor 6X.

We'll know more about pricing and availability details in the last week of January, but the Honor 6X certainly looks like it can take on the likes of what Xiaomi, Lenovo, and others offer in this segment this year.