Meizu's M5c is all set to make its debut shortly.

Meizu's upcoming phone in the budget segment will be the M5c. An anonymous source shared a screenshot of the device's official listing on Meizu's website with us. The non-final version of the listing doesn't list the specs, but it does give us a look at the design of the phone as well as the color options — black, blue, red, pink, and gold.

In terms of design, the M5c doesn't look all that different from the M5, and the naming convention suggests it could be a more affordable variant of last year's budget offering with more color options. There's no timeframe for when we'll see the M5c, but an official unveil shouldn't be too far away.