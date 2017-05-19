Meizu's M5c is all set to make its debut shortly.
Meizu's upcoming phone in the budget segment will be the M5c. An anonymous source shared a screenshot of the device's official listing on Meizu's website with us. The non-final version of the listing doesn't list the specs, but it does give us a look at the design of the phone as well as the color options — black, blue, red, pink, and gold.
In terms of design, the M5c doesn't look all that different from the M5, and the naming convention suggests it could be a more affordable variant of last year's budget offering with more color options. There's no timeframe for when we'll see the M5c, but an official unveil shouldn't be too far away.
It's going to release tomorrow.