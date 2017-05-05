Xiaomi explains why it ditched the 3.5mm jack on the Mi 6.
There's a lot to like in the Xiaomi Mi 6, but one change that has frustrated potential customers is the removal of the 3.5mm jack. Xiaomi isn't the first company to ditch the ubiquitous port for USB-C audio, and we now have a clearer understanding of why the move was carried out.
In a statement to Android Central, Xiaomi revealed that the headphone jack was removed to facilitate a larger battery:
Smartphones are highly-integrated products and internal space is precious. By removing the headphone jack, we can save room for other components such as a bigger battery. Audio through USB Type-C is becoming more common, and will continue to provide excellent sound quality.
The Mi 6 has the same 5.15-inch screen size as its predecessor, but Xiaomi managed to increase the battery capacity by 10.5%, from 3000mAh to 3350mAh. The phone also has dual rear cameras even though the overall size of the chassis is roughly the same as the Mi 5. With the 3.5mm jack positioned at the top in the Mi 5, Xiaomi would have faced space constraints with the addition of dual cameras.
The removal of the 3.5mm jack also makes the Mi 6 splash resistant. There's no IP rating for the device, and Xiaomi was careful not to use the term water resistance, but it should withstand the occasional splash of water. While a bigger battery and better camera tech is always welcome, ditching the 3.5mm jack to achieve that is a shortsighted move by a company that has otherwise been very cognizant of its customers' needs.
If you're eyeing the Mi 6 as a prospective purchase, then you'll either need to switch to Bluetooth headphones or use a dongle to hook up your audio gear to the device. If you're opting for the latter, Xiaomi includes a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter in the retail box.
What are your thoughts on Xiaomi's decision to remove the 3.5mm jack in the Mi 6?
Reader comments
Excuses... Excuses...they are just trend following
In addition, headphone jack is one of the most thick component in the phone, even thicker than screen, battery and PCB, so get rid of the headphone jack is helpfut to make the phone thinner.
Hehe...
Who wants thinner phones? Actually why they insist on that? Just make the phone 3mm thicker and pack a giant fat battery there.
Amen, the headphone jack was necessary in the last decade but Bluetooth has taken us to next level, can't live in the past!
Most users want the headphone jack, I've seen iPhone users use their old iPhone just to play music which is hilarious
As both an S8+ and an iPhone 7 Plus user, I am glad to have the headphone jack back with the S8+. The iPhone 7 Plus is a pain in the rear end in this regard. What a dumb decision. I can also confirm what you said above actually being real. What a dumb decision by Apple. Unfortunately their arrogance will not allow them to ever go back on this decision.
I will choose not to spend money on something that does not have a very important feature to me. Thankfully Google, OnePlus and several others haven't made this idiotic decision.
So far...
Yet. They're just letting Apple and other OEM's take the hate before they do the same
Just copycats...
Hahaha, okay sure, and courage too. Let's not forget courage.
Um, that's not a good reason.
You can incorporate a bigger battery without removing the jack by making it slightly thicker and/or smart component arrangement.
And USB-C audio still needs more time to catch on. There's a reason why many have kept it and some, like the Moto Z2, are rumored to have it back.
Probably still a dealbreaker for me to not have a headphone jack.
Not sure if I'd get a phone without a headphone jack or not but at least they're using the saved space productively and not just shaving a pointless (to me at least) 1mm of the thickness off the phone.
If this phone comes out with a global rom,does that mean I can use it in the US? T-Mobile?
Xiaomi is not popular enough to thrive through such stupid design decisions.