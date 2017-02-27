The Huawei P10 and P10 Plus are coming to Canada, but not the U.S. Here's why.
When Huawei announced the P10 and P10 Plus at Mobile World Congress this week, we assumed, like many other members of the tech press in Barcelona, that the launch would be focused on Europe. And it was — for a while. But now we know that in addition to Europe and the UK, Huawei plans to bring its new flagships to Canada in the coming weeks.
Specifically, the P10 will be launched on Rogers, Bell, Fido and Videotron, while the larger and better-equipped P10 Plus will be a Rogers exclusive. Prices and availability aren't yet available, but based on the phones' European prices of €649 and €749 respectively, we wouldn't be surprised to see them broach $700 and $800 or higher.
So why are the phones launching on Canadian carriers but still shut out of the U.S.? In an interview with MobileSyrup, the company's vice-president of corporate affairs, Scott Bradley, said that Huawei had been pushing for a move into Canada's high-end market for several years — it's sold mid-range devices for a while, including the recent Nova series — after finding tremendous success with the Nexus 6P.
He said that the Nexus 6P was incredibly popular at Canadian carriers, and improved Huawei's brand recognition amongst regular Canadians. The Chinese company also invests a lot of money into research and development within the country, so there is a positive brand sentiment overall.
In contrast, Huawei doesn't sell any phones through U.S. carrier channels, and only recently introduced its first high-end devices in the Honor 8 and Mate 9. One impediment to getting those devices into the market was Enhanced 911 certification, which is required by both the FCC and Canada's regulator, the CRTC. It took until mid-2016 for Huawei's homegrown Kirin chips to be certified for E911, which is why Huawei kept its high-end phones out of the U.S. for so long.
The tepid response to the Honor 8 may have been the P10's downfall in the U.S.
Unfortunately, despite the Mate 9 selling well through unlocked channels, disappointing sales of the Honor 8 likely precluded Huawei from pushing forward with a go-to-market strategy for the P10 series, despite its significant improvements. Without carrier support, a mid-sized phone in the $650-700 range would easily be overshadowed by the Samsung Galaxy or LG G flagship of the day, and Huawei currently feels more comfortable competing in the less crowded phablet space — one where the Mate 9 fits nicely, especially in the absence of a Galaxy Note.
What's nice about the P10 and P10 Plus launching in Canada is that they will be optimized for North American carriers, making importing the devices a more tantalizing prospect than the equivalent Asian or European SKU, which wouldn't have the right bands.
Would you import a P10 or P10 Plus into the U.S. from Canada? Let us know in the comments!
Reader comments
Come now. We all know why they REALLY aren't launching these units here. Let's not play coy....
Affraid of being sued by apple?
I have wondered why this was the case myself.
I am surprised that sales of the Honor 8 have been "disappointing" though.
I am also surprised at the honor 8 selling so bad... tho I think it was more about timing than anything. It came out right before the pixel and then it was a toss up.. Google's phone or some China brand... despite it being a lot cheaper and potentially better in some areas. I still have the Nexus 5x and I've been on the Pixel or Honor 8 fence for a few months now... but I do like my N5x... just wish it had more ram and it would be perfect, but it's not so bad that I'm itching to jump ship.. which is rare for me.
Please don't bend over back to useless carriers, unlocked channels is great. Even if you decide to sell thru carrier channels which is understandable since that's where people seem to buy phones, please don't stop the unlocked channel.
Trump right now is at war with China over jobs, so the Huawei issue isn't just limited them not selling phones through the US carriers.
Am I correct in thinking that an unlocked phone can't be used on Verizon & Sprint? If so, that's a pretty big chunk of the market so I would understand lower sales with unlocked only in the US.
Huawei is going to have to partner with major US carriers to realize the deep market penetration and sales figures they desire, and even then, there are no guarantees.
I hope they succeed, it's a steep mountain here in the land of Samsung and Apple.
To answer the original question, hell yes, I'd be open to the import scenario. As a matter of fact, it would be a 100% certainty if the regular P10 weren't gimped in comparison to the P10 plus when it comes to the camera, storage, RAM, & speed.
Also, @dswatson83, you're mostly correct. There are very few unlocked phones that can be used on CDMA, and none of those that can be are from Huawei.