Front to back, this is the best view of the Galaxy S8 so far.

Well, this is it: without seeing a leaked hands-on video with the device, this is about as good a perspective as you're going to get of the Samsung Galaxy S8.

Courtesy of Evan Blass, here is a series of Galaxy S8 renders (altered slightly by us) giving us a view of both the front and back of the upcoming flagship phone in two colors: black, and silver. It appears that the silver version has a black front face, along with metal sides that match the hue of the rear, while the all-black version maintains the "murdered out" aesthetic that debuted with the Galaxy Note 7 (and was subsequently released on the Galaxy S7).

The leak appears to be sourced from the same place as a previous one, but this time we have the matching rear view to round things out.

We also know, thanks to that previous leak, that the Galaxy S8 will likely debut in Europe at 799€, while the larger Galaxy S8+ will come in at 899€. You can expect a similar breakdown in the U.S.