Front to back, this is the best view of the Galaxy S8 so far.
Well, this is it: without seeing a leaked hands-on video with the device, this is about as good a perspective as you're going to get of the Samsung Galaxy S8.
Courtesy of Evan Blass, here is a series of Galaxy S8 renders (altered slightly by us) giving us a view of both the front and back of the upcoming flagship phone in two colors: black, and silver. It appears that the silver version has a black front face, along with metal sides that match the hue of the rear, while the all-black version maintains the "murdered out" aesthetic that debuted with the Galaxy Note 7 (and was subsequently released on the Galaxy S7).
The leak appears to be sourced from the same place as a previous one, but this time we have the matching rear view to round things out.
We also know, thanks to that previous leak, that the Galaxy S8 will likely debut in Europe at 799€, while the larger Galaxy S8+ will come in at 899€. You can expect a similar breakdown in the U.S.
Reader comments
Here's our best view yet of the Galaxy S8
I want one...
The black one just looks too good..
Hell I think I want 2 hehe
Samsung itself is behind those leaks
And .....What your point it's called hype ....
Release it!!!
Come on Samsung. Take thier money already!
Ikr my wallet is ready check in hand and I don't even know how much it'll cost ...Who cares I want one
$800 for the S8? Holy cow. This is why I think the G6 is going to sell well.
The flat display is my primary reason for considering the G6
agree
It isn't $800. That's 800 Euros which converts to $859 for the S8 and 900 Euros which converts to $966 for the S8+.
That's not even including tax. So... $920, and $1028, roughly. Shut the front door. No way. Even with financing this will still be $35-39 a month. I can hear the sales pitch now... "But it's only a few dollars more."
True, but the Euro prices include VAT, or taxes already, so your prices are correct after GST.
its not $800 its 800euro, and its the way phones are changing this year, the new Huawei p10+ is going to retail for £680 in the UK, FOR A HUAWEI!!! but i dont think the price will deter people who want these gadgets, lets face it, most people buy the handsets on a 2 year contract, its only the minority of people who buy phones outright sim free. i will be getting the s8+ in black for sure, but the price is getting a bit stupid, but you can guarantee that the iPhone 8 is going to be just as expensive....
The iPhone is gonna be over $1000 so says rumors
Profile pic sure looks exactly like the edge of the S7e. I hope it performs better. Even though I got the S7e on sale for $360, I returned it. Besides the issues when clicking anything near the edge, the battery life sucked.
What the heck...So many leaks, I'm bored already. can someone tell me how this happens? And is evan an actual human being? Or is he like the Laughing Man from Ghost in the Shell?
This is nothing new. Happens every year
Wow Samsung release the Kraken all ready the build up is killing me haha that purple as gonna be crazy popular with the ladies . I smail another s7 hit
Epic Fail.
The "silver" looks bad. Why didn't they keep the silver from the s7e?
Dont think that's silver they have a regular silver I've seen pictures of already that's some new color
Holy crapola... The price. Ouch. It hurts.
Wow! if the S8+ is going to cost over $900 in the US, how much more is the Note 8 going to cost?
If you have to ask the price .....Well you know the rest . So this is what phone sex looks like daaaaamn that black pearl
I mean it's a nice phone that's for sure.... but Samsung is kinda crazy with the pricing considering the fiasco they went through last year and this is like their first major release since then? Either they are not aiming for number 1 sales or they just don't gib a **** about the competition
The number one sales for one individual phone will always be the iPhone. The S Galaxy's will be number 2 folks complained about the price of the s7 edge too . And it went on to be the most successful Galaxy todate the note 7 would have been huge in sells and it was over 800. Remember prices is always subjective to the individual
From what I'm seeing this very easily could be the new Gold Standard.
Looks wonderful except the horrid placement of the fingerprint sensor. That's the most disappointing aspect.