It's easy to open links in the opposite window, or juggle Chrome tabs between both viewports.

Android 7.0's multi-window feature is great, letting you split your display between two full screen apps. But it comes with a few caveats, including the fact that you generally can't run different instances of the same app in both windows.

Google Chrome, however, is smart enough to juggle tabs between windows, letting you view different pages in each half of the screen. It's a neat trick that you might not be aware of, so here's how you do it.

Creating two Chrome windows

Open Chrome Long-press the recent apps key to open multi-window mode. Tap the overflow menu (three dots) in the top right corner Tap Move to other window

That's it! Your Chrome tab will pop into the lower half of the screen. And you can use this feature to juggle tabs between the lower and upper half's of the screen at will.

Opening a link in a new window

First, you'll need to have Chrome open in multi-window mode. Long-press the link and tap open in other window

That's it! The link will pop into the lower window and you'll be good to go, with the original page up top and the new one down below.

It's worth remembering that you can open links from the lower window in the upper one using this trick - it doesn't matter which window you're starting from.

Happy multitasking!