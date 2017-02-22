Well, there it is. After leak upon leak, there is now very little left to learn about the LG G6.
Thanks to prolific leaker, Evan Blass, you now know exactly what the LG G6 will look like. As predicted, it's got tiny bezels, two cameras, presumably of different focal lengths, and a fingerprint sensor on the back. That's what we can see in this render.
Aside from that, we've learned that the phone will have a 2:1/18:9 aspect ratio, along with waterproofing, (unfortunately) a Snapdragon 821 processor, and perhaps a larger battery than the 2800mAh cell on the G5 because... drum roll please it's sealed in.
Now that the full picture of the LG G6 is coming into focus, are you more or less excited than before? And what would it take for you to pick one up over a Galaxy S8, which is presumably coming just a month later with a considerable faster processor and similarly slim bezels.
Reader comments
Here's every bit of the LG G6 prior to the announcement
I'm not sure I love these 18:9 2:1 aspect ratios of both this and the S8/S8+. I guess I'll have to see it in person. Overall, outside of the processor, if they include the DAC, this could be promising.
You dont even notice it
Seemless integration
Good to know. Is the screen still LCD?
I dont think i can comment on that until monday unfortuantely.
Sealed in Battery, better for me rather than removable. I don't walk with spare battery, that's why Powerbanks are for.
Im loving the shape and size of my G6.
Might get this or wait for v30
Can you guys explain how aspect ratios change your experience using the phone?
The biggest thing i understood it would affect, is widescreen videos would no longer have the black bars on the top or bottom.
Is there another button under the volume rocker?
Nope, it seems like the power button is going to be on top.
Look at the picture of the back of the device, there's definitely something there
The powerbutton is on the back... Like almost every lg device.
U can see it in the picture.
I'm looking closely at G6 and S8+, but for me they are all getting fairly similar..... This time around price is going to play a big part... May even consider Ultra, V20 and Huawei after using my Note 4 for 2+ years. Some of these guys just may price me out of their brand.
V20 at tmo is basically half off right now.
Ahhhh...to bootloop or not to bootloop? That is the question.
Another phone that's going store be a disappointment for LG. If it's going to have a "flagship" and price it as such, it better have the latest and greatest.... SD835, maybe Karin 960 since 835 isn't available... 6 mb ram, minimum 3500 may battery with quick and wireless charging (and you removed the only advantage you had.. The removable battery) .
Oh wait... I'm describing Samsung. Sorry LG, you aren't going to win the flagship wars this round.
3500 mah battery... Hate spell check
After running the 3T for a month, I'm hooked. LG and Sammy don't interest me at all anymore, and they have been my brands of choice the last 4 years. No more. OnePlus 5? Giddy up.
So fly like a G6