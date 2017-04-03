Sideload is broken with the latest version of ADB. Here's what you need to do.

For the few keeners, like me, who are interested in quickly getting an update to Android 7.1.2, you may have run into a hitch while using ADB, the tool provided by Google for the purpose, to flash your phone.

Google reportedly broke the ADB sideload functionality for large files like the ones included with the new Pixel and Nexus in its latest platform tools that were distributed on March 16. Specifically, version rev.25.0.4 has been repurposed to save memory, but in doing so cannot deal with the size of the extracted OTA image files.

The fix is simple: if you're using ADB, you should download the previous version, rev.25.0.3 released in December, which should fix the problem.

Download ADB rev.25.0.3 from Google