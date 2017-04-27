To cover or not to cover your Galaxy S8...
The question of whether you should put a case on your phone comes down to individual preference, but the Galaxy S8 may be causing more angst in this area than usual. That's because, as good looking as the phone is — in either black, silver or Orchid Gray — it's very slippery, and the sliver of an aluminum frame makes it pretty difficult to grip.
There's also the issue of easily finding the back fingerprint sensor, which is largely flush with the glass back and difficult to press sight unseen. Finally, there's the glass itself, which, while not easy to scratch, is still glass.
So, are you using a case on the Galaxy S8? If so, which one? A cursory look at our forums reveals two buzzing threads, one for the Galaxy S8 and the other for the S8+, each full of recommendations.
sublimegolf04-06-2017 01:36 AM“
I'm excited about the original cases. The silicone and especially the alcantara one.255999Reply
Some people are opting for the official Samsung cases, such as the Alcantara suede model which, at a cool $49.99, is not cheap.
VW Maverick04-03-2017 08:19 PM“
Got my first of many. The $4 Ringke Onyx. Mav. :cool:https://uploads.tapatalk-cdn.com/20170404/b97914dd5cafcdd68c10de491b54361c.jpgReply
Others are going super cheap, like the $9 Ringke Onyx and $10 Spigen Liquid Air Armor, which has become my case of choice.
More: Spigen's Galaxy S8 cases, reviewed
jcp00704-21-2017 04:08 PM“
I was pleasantly surprised by how much more slim the GS8 Otterbox Defender case is compared to the one on my GS7. At it's thickest point on the top and bottom of the GS8 case, it's thinner than the Defender of the GS7. The cutout on the back provides a perfect visual reference for those making such a big deal about the placement of the fingerprint sensor. I have medium sized hands and have no...Reply
Those looking for a bit more protection, and are willing to put up with some bulk, are turning to the tried-and-true Otterbox Defender, which is reportedly slimmed down in this year's model.
What's your Galaxy S8 case of choice? Sound off in the forums!
Have you put a case on your Galaxy S8?
Absolutely have a case on it. Hybrid spigen is usually what I get for most phones.
I put a Spigen Liquid Crystal case on mine. It's clear and low profile so you can see the true beauty of this phone.
I like Carved cases. Small company in IN that make some nifty wooden cases.
I have the s view flip case on my Plus. I usually don't do cases and it pains me everytime I put the phone in one lol. But i actually really really like the case!
i like the flip case
Spigen Thin Fit here. Great grip, very pocketable.
Spigen Neo Hybrid for me. Case was on within minutes of getting the phone.
still no case for me yet...haven't found one that's truly super-slim with wide cutouts for buttons. i also really don't wanna cover up this beautiful orchid grey color!...we'll see. in the meantime, i just stuck a cheap "multi-band" on the back of the phone, which helps me grip my S8+ in any position...and it also doubles as a stand! https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01H1TOFO4/ref=oh_aui_search_detailpag...
Otterbox defender
I'm using the Spigen Ultra Hybrid case with air cushion and kickstand. I always use cases, but in this case it helps a lot to easily find the fingerprint sensor, and I love having the kickstand. It's clear, so you can still see the beauty of the phone.
Same one I have right now. I ordered a couple of others to try out but right now that is my choice as well.,
If you don't, you're a freaking idiot. Same goes for any phone over $100 subsidized.
Hell yes. Day one. Otterbox Commuter. Relatively thin and great protection.
Nope. I got one for free, a clear CaseMate Naked Tough from best buy when I picked the phone up but I much prefer the natural look and feel to the phone. Will only use it for flight travel where I know my hands are going to be full.
Don't own an S8, but from what I've seen UAG makes the best case IMO. Designed in a way to provide good protection without being very bulky, and wraps onto the sides in a way the edge screen is protected and easy to use.
A case too slim won't protect in a drop, too bulky and it's difficult to press the edge of the screen.
It might be a good idea /s
I would HIGHLY recommend it. I already managed to get a crack on the back glass of my S8 from a fall that was less than 12 inches. I was crouched on the ground putting tags on my license plates when it slipped out of my hoodie pocket, down the side of thigh, and landed flat on its back. Granted, it did land on cement, but the phone having curved glass sealed its fate. In fact, my regular S7 took tumbles much harder than what the S8 did and it never cracked. Sad thing was my case was finally set to arrive today. Ugh.
Yes, it makes the fingerprint sensor actually usable!
'usable' is a little harsh but will agree the finger lands better with a case cut out. The fps is lightening quick overall though and works great with your first get coming in at all angles.
I didn't have a case on it for the first afternoon. I had such a hard time finding the sensor, and when I did, my finger placement was never right and didn't work well at all. That to me made it "un-usable." Once I put the case on it, it has worked quickly and correctly I would say 95% of the time.
I got the Speck grip case at best buy... its too bulky for such a nice looking phone.. so i will be taking that back. (not to mention it was $44 bucks)
I should receive my official Samsung protective case (very thin clear/tinted TPU or hard shell... cant tell) , and the silicone one (very much like the leather case i loved from samsung on my Gs7 edge) in the near future.... its currently on back order via samsung..
For me the case is just to keep the camera and screen off of flat surfaces. I am also putting a Yootech screen protector on it.
Since the S7E is similar in size and slippery too, I usually go for sandstone finish cases which provide grip, are slim and provide little to no drop protection. It's either an Imak Cowboy case or Bear Motion slim case.
I would love to get the Alcantara case in the US but it's not sold here. eBay has them but they all are shipping from Australia, UK, Korea and take forever to get here.
Mobilefun.com has them. Took about a week to receive but it's a great case.
Buy a glass phone and cover it with plastic.
They might as well build them with plastic.
No. Glass or metal for me.
You're right. I wish they did make them out of plastic and charged less.
Thanks for the above quote..
I am rocking this one now and it looks to be a keeper: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B06XHDHLK6/ref=oh_aui_detailpage_o00_s...
Mav.
I'm using the speck presidio grip case for my GS8+. I love it. It's the perfect balance between slim and protective. I dropped my phone face down on concrete from chest height and the screen is still perfect.
Spigen Rugged Armor on mine. Same case style I used on my S7 Edge. It held up fantastic on the Edge, so decided to stick with what I knew