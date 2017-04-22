The Galaxy S8's fingerprint sensor placement has some people in a tizzy. Here's how to avoid using it and still keep your device safe.
The Galaxy S8 is a great phone with a lot of ways to unlock the screen. That stems from the fact that Samsung relocated the fingerprint sensor from the front below the screen, which is easy to reach, to the back next to the camera, which is considerably harder. Then it added two new ways to unlock the phone with one's face, but neither of them are as easy and seamless (though they're pretty darn close) than a fingerprint sensor below the screen.
So what's a person to do? How do you overcome this? Well, you could just adapt and learn to live with it, but that's no fun, right? We like to complain and then find better ways to do the same thing! If that describes you to a tee, then let's talk about Fitbit.
Fitbit? Daniel, you crazy
Hear me out. Samsung has included a popular Android feature called Smart Lock that uses an idea called persistent authentication to temporarily disable the phone's lock screen for a period of time. The idea behind persistent auth is that once you prove to the phone that you are you, you shouldn't necessarily have to continue doing so as long as that cycle of trust isn't broken.
You can wear a Fitbit, or any Bluetooth wearable, to safely bypass the lock screen at any time.
So Google figured out a way to do this, and integrated it into Google Play Services a couple of years ago. It's not necessarily the most popular Android feature, which is why it's often overlooked, and perfect for a phone that makes it just a bit too difficult to quickly unlock using a biometric passcode.
While wearing a Fitbit, or any other Bluetooth-enabled device that has a persistent Low Energy (LE) connection to the Galaxy S8, Smart Lock allows users to bypass the unlock process entirely. This makes it easy just to push the invisible home button on the front of the Galaxy S8 (it's always on, even when there's nothing on the screen) to get to the home screen, or press the home button after quick-launching the camera without having to wait for the phone to unlock.
Smart Lock isn't a perfect fix to your Galaxy S8 biometrics troubles, of course: for security reasons, you're forced to re-enter a lock pattern or PIN after four hours of inactivity; and it doesn't always detect the Bluetooth device, even when it's right next to the phone. I wore a Fitbit Alta HR the entire time I reviewed the Galaxy S8 and only had this happen a couple of times, but it was annoying when it did.
Of course, you don't have to use a Fitbit, or even a wearable, to engage in Smart Lock's Trusted Devices feature. It can be any Bluetooth device, including a speaker, selfie stick, or something else entirely. As long as it is connected to your phone, it will work. I just recommend a wearable because, well, it's generally attached to you and harder to steal than a selfie stick or a speaker. It would also be great if Trusted Devices worked with biometric persistent authentication, so it would automatically disconnect not with the Bluetooth connection but with the cessation of a readable heart rate.
Other ways to Smart (un)Lock
Trusted Devices aren't the only way to bypass Samsung's lock screen hell. Google has incorporated three other methods, too, and all can work for you.
- On-body detection keeps the phone unlocked when the proximity sensor is engaged. The idea is that the phone is in your pocket, so Google trusts it's you who has possession. Once you remove the phone from your pocket, you have a few seconds of freedom before the lock mechanism springs back into place. This doesn't always work consistently with every phone, but it's done a good job on the Galaxy S8.
- Trusted voice is a way to unlock your Galaxy S8 with your voice by saying "OK Google", and it works well, but the screen has to be turned on (but still locked) for the feature to engage, which isn't as useful.
- Trusted location puts a geofence around an area — your house, your work — where the phone will stay unlocked (for four hours, at least) when you're there. Because it uses an approximate location to save power, Trusted Location isn't a particularly secure method for maintaining authentication, but it's convenient. Only use this when you're sure your device is safe.
How to enable Smart Lock on your Galaxy S8
Want this on your phone? Here are the steps to enable Smart Lock.
- Swipe down from the notification shade on your home screen.
- Tap on Settings icon (cog shape).
- Tap on Lock screen and security.
- Tap on Smart Lock.
Enter your unlock code.
- Select On-body detection, Trusted places, Trusted device, or Trusted voice.
- Configure your Smart Lock settings.
No cure for the common outrage
None of these methods are complete solutions for your Galaxy S8 unlock vitriol. If you can't overcome your absolute hatred for the placement of the fingerprint sensor or the perceived slowness of the iris scanner, you probably shouldn't buy the phone.
But I can assure you that, after using both the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ for a number of weeks, the combination of fingerprint, facial and Google's own Smart Lock procedures is a recipe for certain success. Even without Smart Lock, I've found a fairly good rhythm just using a combo of face unlock and the fingerprint sensor, but the addition of a trusted device like the Fitbit Alta HR improved that process immensely.
What do you think? Would something like Smart Lock be enough to overcome your hesitation in buying a Galaxy S8? Let us know in the comments!
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ review!
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ specs
- Everything you need to know about the Galaxy S8’s cameras
- Get to know Samsung Bixby
- Join our Galaxy S8 forums
Reader comments
Hate the Galaxy S8's unlocking options? Buy a Fitbit
My problem with the horrible placement of the fingerprint sensor is not unlocking, as I have a smart watch, but apps that use fingerprint authentication. I have several of these apps that I use all the time, and the placement of the fingerprint sensor is a major deal breaker for me.
Then the S8 is not for you.
Many of them use a Samsung API for the Fingerprint. So shouldn't it be possible to use the iris scanner as biometric authentification in apps as well?
Did Fitbit pay you for this article? You pointed it out right, ANY Bluetooth device can be used with the smart lock, so why not say that outright to begin with? Mine is a Gear S3 Frontier, btw, but pretty much any of my most used devices were added to my smart lock. This is getting ridiculous, AC.
+1
Or Fitbits are about the most common Bluetooth wearable around, so most people would have one.
Probably not. As you say, it does mention you can use any Bluetooth device, and for this purpose a fitbit is probably your best option unless you already have a smartwatch or can somehow find a Moto keylink...
Compared to the s3 frontier for example, a fitbit likely offers longer battery life for a fraction of the cost.
For me the fingerprint sensor's placement is only really a problem with the S8+. Unfortunately that's the one I want.
There's just no way my index finger could reach it.
Just came back from the store empty handed. I really wanted to buy S8 but this ridiculous placement killed it for me :-(. Screen is beautiful though.
You must be incredibly retarded. The placement is fine.
If you have no trouble with the heart rate sensor on the much larger S7 edge you can't possibly have trouble with the scanner on the S8.
Because the heart rate sensor provides identical function as the fingerprint scanner...
Wow... People are really losing it over the fingerprint scanner. I've adapted just fine.
Yep, I have an S3 Classic and my wife has a Fitbit, works great. Been using this methodology for a couple years now. As far as the finger print reader I do believe this issue is way overblown. I have the S8+ and my wife has the S8. If you don't use a case it might be a bigger problem but we both got Samsung cases that have cutouts specifically for the fingerprint reader, suuuper easy to find now and no camera confusion. Get a case with separate cutout and I'm telling you these devices are perfect (with the exception of not being able to map the Bixby button, but I used a package disabler to disable Bixby so it never launches even if I accidentally hit the button).
My wife got one of those cases while I didn't, but even without it, it's still in a cut out and the finger print scanner is always on the left. So as long as anyone gets a case for their S8 or S8+, it won't be difficult to deal with an odd placement.
I think folks are missing out.......If you set the iris scanner to auto pop when the screen lights up it's much easier and quicker than the finger print sensor. You don't do anything but look at the red light and bam.... Done....I thought I would hate it but turns out to be my fav aspect of the phone.
The cheap MiBand 2 is also a nice option. I don't care about the fingerprint position because it's just a matter of getting used to it and the Iris scanner works very well when you look at the text too. To some degree even better than my previous experiences with fingerprint sensors.
What I like about the MiBand 2 is that it can show text as well since the developer of Tools & MiBand found a workaround for it so you can for example see who is calling you or who is writing you a whatsapp messages. Sure, it's not as cool as a S2/S3 watch but offers more functionality than a fitbit for a much cheaper price.
I simply choose not to use lock screen security at all, but it's still more annoying to unlock this phone than my Pixel XL. At least Samsung doesn't force you to have a secure lock screen to use Samsung Pay.
Main reason I didn't jump on it. My 6p has the best finger sensor in the game. Back of phone and in the middle. My daily driver is an s7e and I don't use the heart rate and etc bc it doesn't work unless I take my case off. Figured I would have the same issue just this time not able to unlock my phone.
TO me the finger print scanner works better than the old way. It is faster. As soon I place my finger on the scanner the phone comes on and is ready for use. The old way I had to press the button and hold my finger on the scanner a few seconds to use the phone. Sometimes I would have to press the button several times to get my Galaxy S7 edge to recognize my finger print. Occassionally, I would have to enter my password because the phone would not recognize my finger print. With the Galaxy S8, I have yet to have that problem.