Google Home + WeMo is a recipe for home automation bliss.

Belkin's WeMo brand has been in the business a long time, and by now it knows how to make a good product. Dimmer is WeMo's latest must-have connected home accessory, especially since it works seamlessly with the new Google Home.

WeMo Dimmer will be available in the spring for $49.99.

