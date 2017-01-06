Google Home + WeMo is a recipe for home automation bliss.
Belkin's WeMo brand has been in the business a long time, and by now it knows how to make a good product. Dimmer is WeMo's latest must-have connected home accessory, especially since it works seamlessly with the new Google Home.
WeMo Dimmer will be available in the spring for $49.99.
What was your favorite CES 2017 announcement? Let us know in the comments below!
Like us!Share on Facebook
Reader comments
Hands-on: WeMo Dimmer and Google Home make home automation seamless
Awesome. I plan on getting a Wemo Switch at least for my front porch light (living room lights are not single pole so they are getting Phillips Hue. This dimmer switch would be awesome for the bedroom through :)
What's up with that jacket?
Both did pretty good with your Canadian accent.. hoouse
The dimmer was a deal breaker for the Mrs. Now she's all in.....