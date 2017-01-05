ASUS has a brand new Chromebook Flip, and it's one of the best, and best-looking, Chromebooks we've seen to date.

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C302 may cost more than the average Chrome OS device, but that's because the Taiwanese company has gone all-in on the future, including a powerful Intel Core chip, up to 8GB of RAM, and USB-C ports.

We've gone hands-on with this new metal marvel, and we're excited to get it in our hands to try it out. What do you think? Is this $499 laptop a must-buy or a no way?

See at ASUS