ASUS has a brand new Chromebook Flip, and it's one of the best, and best-looking, Chromebooks we've seen to date.
The ASUS Chromebook Flip C302 may cost more than the average Chrome OS device, but that's because the Taiwanese company has gone all-in on the future, including a powerful Intel Core chip, up to 8GB of RAM, and USB-C ports.
We've gone hands-on with this new metal marvel, and we're excited to get it in our hands to try it out. What do you think? Is this $499 laptop a must-buy or a no way?
Chromebooks
Like us!Share on Facebook
Reader comments
Hands-on with the awesome ASUS Chromebook Flip C302
Looks very nice. Is there a way to connect the unit (with just 2-USB C ports) to an extrenal monitor i.e. a USB-C to HDMI adapter?
Yes, any USB-C to HDMI adapter will work
Here we go. I'll say it: no S-Pen, no buy. The Samsung CB looks pretty sweet in comparison.
I'm also contemplating the Samsung CB Plus/Pro vs this one. Samsung CB also has higher resolution screen (2400x1600) vs this one (1920x1080). I think it will come down to trying each and seeing which one I like better.
For the most part, I have to agree... I just wish the Pro came with 6GB RAM / 64GB+ storage instead of 4 / 32. The m3 should be just fine, but extra RAM and storage would be handy with Android coming to ChromeOS.
I think the Asus is the better buy...But who knows.... Backlit keyboard and extra ram seems more useful for me than the stylus and screen res .... Thinking the screen res will just burn through battery faster
Have you guys checked to see if the RAM is user replaceable or not? Specs on this model are fine for me with the exception of memory. If I knew if I could upgrade it myself I'd jump on it in a flash.