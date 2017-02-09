Get your tech-centric pal or loved one something new to play with.
Life is full of little gadgets that make life more interesting, so why not help out a friend or family member? We put together a list of neat tech that quickly automates your home or adds a bit of flair to your smartphone. There are great choices at $50, $100, and $200 price points!
Under $50
Tylt Y-Charge
Find yourself consistently without any battery power in the car? Get a double-headed Tylt Y-Charge. It's designed to keep cables separate but organized. Each USB port charges at 2.1 amps. It works with both smartphones and tablets of all sorts and comes in four different colors.
AUKEY Ora Lens
Have a friend or family member that's curious about getting serious with their smartphone photography? Grab the Aukey Ora Lens. It's a dual 140-degree wide angle and 10x macro clip-on lens and it snaps on easily to almost any Android smartphone.
Chromecast Audio
Help your pals turn any speaker into a Chromecast-connected one. Chromecast Audio lets you stream apps like Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio and Google Play Music from your smartphone to your favorite speakers of choice. Chromecast Audio is also a cheap way to turn that dusty amplifier in the garage into a party machine.
Tile
Surely, you've misplaced your keys or wallet at least once in your lifetime. We bet your friend knows what that feels like, too. Help them out preemptively for the next time this happens with a Tile Mate key finder. It's a small, thin Bluetooth tracker that you can clasp onto your keys — or whatever else you might want to track — to keep tabs on your stuff. When you're desperate to locate your things, use the app to determine its last-pinged location. There's also the Tile Slim for affixing to phones, tablets, and wallets.
Choetech USB-C Adapter
It's a USB-C to Micro USB adapter that attaches to your keys! It's a genius little tool that will no doubt come in handy for you and your friends sporting Android's next-generation standard. These come in a pack of two and make thoughtful gifts for those friends who are transitioning their cords over just like you.
Amazon Echo Dot
Easily automate any home with the Amazon Echo Dot. This voice-controlled apparatus utilizes Amazon's Alexa to do things like play music, control smart home devices, and give you the day's daily headlines. Best of all, you don't need the regular Amazon Echo to take advantage of this affordable gadget!
Under $100
Daydream View VR headset
Give the gift of virtual reality. Daydream View enables access to virtual reality's vast offerings. You can use it to play games, watch movies, and even make new friends in virtual worlds. It also comes with a stowable controller that utilizes precision tracking. The only slight setback might be your pal's phone; Daydream View requires a Daydream-ready device.
If you're unsure of the kind of your phone your friend's wielding, the more universal, and cheaper Cardboard also makes a nice gift for potential VR heads.
Philips Hue LED Starter Kit
If your friend has already got an Amazon Echo or Echo Dot in the home, considering pairing them with a Philips Hue LED Starter Kit to get their voice-activated apparatus even more revved and roaring. The kit includes two white LED bulbs and a Hue bridge hub, which is also compatible with any other ZigBee-certified and Wink home automation gadgets.
Under $200
Google Home
It looks like a fancy air fresher, but it's really one of the simplest ways to technologize a home. Google Home gives you immediate access to Google Assistant. All you have to is call out, "Ok Google" to ask it questions and tell it do things. You can also use it to play music and voice-control other smart devices in your living room.
Nest Cam Indoor security camera
Be your friend's gateway to home security. The Nest Cam Indoor security camera is simple to set up and offers around the clock video. It records in Full HD and features night vision. Once it's activated, you can easily check in from anywhere with the Android app. Nest Cam also comes with a free trial of Nest Aware, which is required to activate intelligent alerts and continuous cloud recording.
Your turn
What are your favorite gifts at any price? Let us know!
Reader comments
The tile is actually in the under $50 category. A single one is less than $25. I really like my generation 1 tile. Often helps me fins my keys and sometimes my keya canfind my phone. It isn't perfect but we bought both TrackR and Tiles last Christmas and the TrackR didn't work and waa too quiet.
And shouldn't the Echo Dot be in the under $50 category?
OH GOODNESS. Let me fix that :) Thank you for pointing that out.
I found myself bookmarking most of those under $50 ideas for different family members. thank you, Flo!
+1
Sony USB Type A + C micro vault 64GB drive, I looked at a ton of similar one and that one has the best write speeds by far... The one from Transcend is the next best if you don't like Sony's silicon holder, the one from Kingston is probably the smallest and most readily available but sequential writes are about 1/2 as fast as Sony's (and don't take advantage of USB 3.0 at all).
~$30
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B01AZC3NNI/?tag=androidcentralb-20&ascsub...
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B01443P0HG/?tag=androidcentralb-20&ascsub...
Or how about a convenient Type C + A charger-in-an-outlet (with two AC receptacles still usable)?
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B01FREZ8VE/?tag=androidcentralb-20&ascsub...
<$30 + electrician's install fee if you're the sort that burns more toast than you eat.
I never knew such a thing existed!!!
My wife is wanting a good pair of Bluetooth in ear headphones. Mostly would be used while out on hikes on trails. Any recommendations.
I would recommend the Jaybird X3's
This is a great post - thank you!
The entire thing needs to be spell and grammar checked though.
My Mrs will be lucky to get a card.
She's a lucky lady