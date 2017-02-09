Get your tech-centric pal or loved one something new to play with.

Life is full of little gadgets that make life more interesting, so why not help out a friend or family member? We put together a list of neat tech that quickly automates your home or adds a bit of flair to your smartphone. There are great choices at $50, $100, and $200 price points!

Under $50

Tylt Y-Charge

Find yourself consistently without any battery power in the car? Get a double-headed Tylt Y-Charge. It's designed to keep cables separate but organized. Each USB port charges at 2.1 amps. It works with both smartphones and tablets of all sorts and comes in four different colors.

See at Amazon

AUKEY Ora Lens

Have a friend or family member that's curious about getting serious with their smartphone photography? Grab the Aukey Ora Lens. It's a dual 140-degree wide angle and 10x macro clip-on lens and it snaps on easily to almost any Android smartphone.

See at Amazon

Chromecast Audio

Help your pals turn any speaker into a Chromecast-connected one. Chromecast Audio lets you stream apps like Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio and Google Play Music from your smartphone to your favorite speakers of choice. Chromecast Audio is also a cheap way to turn that dusty amplifier in the garage into a party machine.

See at Google

Tile

Surely, you've misplaced your keys or wallet at least once in your lifetime. We bet your friend knows what that feels like, too. Help them out preemptively for the next time this happens with a Tile Mate key finder. It's a small, thin Bluetooth tracker that you can clasp onto your keys — or whatever else you might want to track — to keep tabs on your stuff. When you're desperate to locate your things, use the app to determine its last-pinged location. There's also the Tile Slim for affixing to phones, tablets, and wallets.

See at Amazon

Choetech USB-C Adapter

It's a USB-C to Micro USB adapter that attaches to your keys! It's a genius little tool that will no doubt come in handy for you and your friends sporting Android's next-generation standard. These come in a pack of two and make thoughtful gifts for those friends who are transitioning their cords over just like you.

See at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot

Easily automate any home with the Amazon Echo Dot. This voice-controlled apparatus utilizes Amazon's Alexa to do things like play music, control smart home devices, and give you the day's daily headlines. Best of all, you don't need the regular Amazon Echo to take advantage of this affordable gadget!

See at Amazon





Under $100

Daydream View VR headset

Give the gift of virtual reality. Daydream View enables access to virtual reality's vast offerings. You can use it to play games, watch movies, and even make new friends in virtual worlds. It also comes with a stowable controller that utilizes precision tracking. The only slight setback might be your pal's phone; Daydream View requires a Daydream-ready device.

See at Google

If you're unsure of the kind of your phone your friend's wielding, the more universal, and cheaper Cardboard also makes a nice gift for potential VR heads.

Philips Hue LED Starter Kit

If your friend has already got an Amazon Echo or Echo Dot in the home, considering pairing them with a Philips Hue LED Starter Kit to get their voice-activated apparatus even more revved and roaring. The kit includes two white LED bulbs and a Hue bridge hub, which is also compatible with any other ZigBee-certified and Wink home automation gadgets.

See at Amazon





Under $200

Google Home

It looks like a fancy air fresher, but it's really one of the simplest ways to technologize a home. Google Home gives you immediate access to Google Assistant. All you have to is call out, "Ok Google" to ask it questions and tell it do things. You can also use it to play music and voice-control other smart devices in your living room.

See at Google

Nest Cam Indoor security camera

Be your friend's gateway to home security. The Nest Cam Indoor security camera is simple to set up and offers around the clock video. It records in Full HD and features night vision. Once it's activated, you can easily check in from anywhere with the Android app. Nest Cam also comes with a free trial of Nest Aware, which is required to activate intelligent alerts and continuous cloud recording.

See at Amazon

Your turn

What are your favorite gifts at any price? Let us know!