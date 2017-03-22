Right now, Mint SIM has an amazing deal on high-speed 4G LTE data in the U.S.!

In the U.S., between the Big Four carriers, it's become a game of race to the top — with that top being unlimited data.

But most people don't need unlimited data. In fact, most Americans don't use more than a couple of gigabytes per month, and even the top percentage rarely go over 10GB. 1

That's why Mint SIM is such a great value proposition. The idea is simple: by signing up for three months of service at a time, you save money every month.

For a limited time, get 2GB of data, plus unlimited calls and texts, for $11.67 per month!

Here's the lowdown on Mint SIM: It cuts through the BS of "unlimited" to provide exactly what you need at a price that no one can match. The company uses T-Mobile's extensive 4G LTE network that covers most of the coverage in ultra-fast wireless connectivity. And features like tethering are free, so if you find yourself with extra gigs at the end of the month, you can connect your laptop or tablet to your phone's data plan and enjoy mobile freedom anywhere.

You could be paying just $11.67 per month for 2GB of wireless data! Learn More

1 Data collected independently by Mobile Nations between June 2016 to September 2016.