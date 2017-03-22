Right now, Mint SIM has an amazing deal on high-speed 4G LTE data in the U.S.!
In the U.S., between the Big Four carriers, it's become a game of race to the top — with that top being unlimited data.
But most people don't need unlimited data. In fact, most Americans don't use more than a couple of gigabytes per month, and even the top percentage rarely go over 10GB. 1
That's why Mint SIM is such a great value proposition. The idea is simple: by signing up for three months of service at a time, you save money every month.
For a limited time, get 2GB of data, plus unlimited calls and texts, for $11.67 per month!
Here's the lowdown on Mint SIM: It cuts through the BS of "unlimited" to provide exactly what you need at a price that no one can match. The company uses T-Mobile's extensive 4G LTE network that covers most of the coverage in ultra-fast wireless connectivity. And features like tethering are free, so if you find yourself with extra gigs at the end of the month, you can connect your laptop or tablet to your phone's data plan and enjoy mobile freedom anywhere.
You could be paying just $11.67 per month for 2GB of wireless data! Learn More
1 Data collected independently by Mobile Nations between June 2016 to September 2016.
Reader comments
Be nice if it worked on ATT even though my Note 5 is unlocked I find ATT has the best coverage in TEXAS and the in between BFE spots
Same here in central mass. T-mobiles network is just not that reliable or consistent here.
Nearly every review on Mint says to RUN AWAY, RUN FAST! With such bad reviews why do you, AC, keep on pushing this service? Are they paying you a nice premium for advertising this stuff? Hey I will sell you a nice piece of property down in Southern Florida!
Where are you seeing these bad reviews? I was about to give this a try, but now I'm doubtful.
Simply ask around how your T-Mobile coverage is around your area. I signed up for this to try it and actually use it for a MiFi hotspot... I use it with my laptop and it works great! Well worth it. I have also used it in my cell phone for a few weeks. I had coverage everywhere.
First time AC broadcast these guys I attempted to chat, phone and email with customer service. TWO WEEKS later I got a reply to my email, no return calls or response to chat. As the old saying goes, "you get what you pay for" :)
My one question about Mint that I can't find an answer to is.... do you also get T-mobiles roaming partners also? or is it just strictly T-mobiles?
Mvnos do not typically allow roaming...So no
yuck.....
No, you don't. If you look at Mint's coverage map (as opposed to the one pulled from T-Mobile that AC used yesterday), you'll see quite a few gaping holes where T-Mobile uses roaming partners.
AC is basically a paid shill for Mint right now.
Does anyone use this service? The price is alluring. This would be a good option for my kids. I'm also curious about taxes and fees.
Ok... I'm I'm Houston and I just pulled the trigger and ordered 3 months. I'm going to give it a whirl. My normal phone is on TMO currently. I'm going to throw this in a spare I have laying around and test coverage. I figure I can't go wrong with $33 for 3 months at 2gb.
You should keep the 2 phones together and compare the signal, see if you are getting the same bars on both phones. I use ultra mobile and I'm happy with the service. I believe mint is the same company as ultra.
Yes. I did some research and Mint is part of Ultra. I currently have an iPhone 7+ and a Moto Z with sim cards for TMO. I will throw the Mint Sim card into my Z10, and cross it over to test a Droid as well. I am really curious as to how well it performs within "excellent" coverage areas. I'll do this for science, and humanity!
Shill
Good deal if I was on my own plan. But due to a large family plan on Verizon I've got the best network and unlimited data for less than $40 a month per phone. No prepaid can match that.