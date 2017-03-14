Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a way to save you 50% on a Samsung Gear VR!

If you haven't already picked up a Samsung Gear VR, today is the day to grab one. Right now you can save 50% on the purchase at T-Mobile, dropping the price down to just $49.97. This discount is on the latest version of the VR headset which offers both a Micro-USB and USB-C connection type. This is a perfect way to dabble into the world of VR without a huge investment and can provide countless hours of entertainment for yourself and your family.

Odds are this won't stick around long at this price, so be sure to grab one now before they are gone!

See at T-Mobile

