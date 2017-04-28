Get the LG G6 for a decent price unlocked, and save some sales tax while you're at it!
The LG G6 is easily the best phone the company's ever made, and stands tall next to the Galaxy S8, which has overshadowed its North American launch over the past few weeks.
But the G6 has a lot of things going for it, including a sensibly-placed fingerprint sensor (can't believe we have to say that), and a dual camera setup that is way more fun than it initially appears.
It's also got a much lower price, too.
B&H is selling the unlocked LG G6 for $100 off its MSRP, bringing it to $599, considerably lower than the Galaxy S8's $750. It's not shipping until mid-May, but it's compatible with all four major U.S. networks, and should receive updates faster than the carrier models (though that's not always a guarantee).
Perhaps even better is the deal that bundles the same unlocked G6 and the LG Watch Style, which regularly goes for $249 on its own, for $649.99 together.
Both deals don't charge sales tax outside of New York and New Jersey, keeping the cost even lower!
Reader comments
That is a good deal, especially with CDMA compatibility.
I believe the deal with the Lg watch Style is only the rose gold version of the watch, as referenced on another site.
Nope, if you follow the second link it's to a deal with the silver Watch Style.
Cool, thanks.
Every combination of phone and watch is available. Might need to search for the one you want.
Or wait 6 months and pick one up for $299! Seems like a much more appealing option.
Lulz
How is this compatible with all four major carriers? Does it have the appropriate CDMA bits for Sprint and Verizon, and the ESN in their database?
Cool when is the unlocked G5 getting Nougat?
Timely updates?
Oh, they have already stopped supporting it, even though it was being sold at AtT and BB as late as last month...
They will never get my money...that is borderline scamming of unaware buyers...
They stopped supporting it? Where did you get that information? Link?
Please grab it if you don't want regular security and OS updates. The US unlocked version will always be treated like crap from companies like LG and Samsung. Unfortunately you are better off with the crippled carrier versions of you care about updates.
Apparently, from what I've heard from British users of the G5, their unit is months behind on security updates.
LG, this is the one hurdle that needs solving in 2017.
You've got a great phone now. Time to support it.
$550.00 at US Cellular with a $50 off promo code making the total of the phone$500 out the door, i think is the better deal.
US Cellular sucks though
I got an LG V20 unlocked because it was supposed to get fast updates, I have gotten one update in the past 5 months! Still on the December or November security patch. I saw that the ATT version got the April update recently. SMH
I grabbed the unlocked version with quad DAC and 64 gb last week on eBay brand new for $579. I received it yesterday and it works extremely well with T-Mobile network
I'll pass thanks.
Sounds like a good deal but then again I'm the type of consumer who buys for what a product does for me today and not what it "may" do for me with next month's update. For those who are seekers of updates maybe not so much?
What company is good with updates? Just 2 that's it, Apple and Pixel. Everything else is a crapshoot.