Get the LG G6 for a decent price unlocked, and save some sales tax while you're at it!

The LG G6 is easily the best phone the company's ever made, and stands tall next to the Galaxy S8, which has overshadowed its North American launch over the past few weeks.

But the G6 has a lot of things going for it, including a sensibly-placed fingerprint sensor (can't believe we have to say that), and a dual camera setup that is way more fun than it initially appears.

It's also got a much lower price, too.

B&H is selling the unlocked LG G6 for $100 off its MSRP, bringing it to $599, considerably lower than the Galaxy S8's $750. It's not shipping until mid-May, but it's compatible with all four major U.S. networks, and should receive updates faster than the carrier models (though that's not always a guarantee).

Perhaps even better is the deal that bundles the same unlocked G6 and the LG Watch Style, which regularly goes for $249 on its own, for $649.99 together.

Both deals don't charge sales tax outside of New York and New Jersey, keeping the cost even lower!

