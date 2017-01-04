Right now you can pick up Aukey's Quick Charge 2.0 car charger for just $4 at Amazon with coupon code YFZDDW52, a savings of $6. This Quick Charge 2.0 charger will ensure that whether you have a 10 minute or two hour commute you get as much of a charge on your phone as possible so you don't run out of battery during the day. The built-in safeguards will prevent any damage to your phone or tablet while charging it up to 75% faster than a standard charger.

At this price you may want to buy a couple of them to have around or to give as gifts. You'll want to ensure you have one in each car in your household so that everyone can stay powered up while on the go. Remember, you need coupon code YFZDDW52 for the full savings here.

