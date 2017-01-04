Update: This popular deal is back with a new coupon code. Use code YFZDDW52 for the savings!
Right now you can pick up Aukey's Quick Charge 2.0 car charger for just $4 at Amazon with coupon code YFZDDW52, a savings of $6. This Quick Charge 2.0 charger will ensure that whether you have a 10 minute or two hour commute you get as much of a charge on your phone as possible so you don't run out of battery during the day. The built-in safeguards will prevent any damage to your phone or tablet while charging it up to 75% faster than a standard charger.
At this price you may want to buy a couple of them to have around or to give as gifts. You'll want to ensure you have one in each car in your household so that everyone can stay powered up while on the go. Remember, you need coupon code YFZDDW52 for the full savings here.
Reader comments
Can't get the code to work. Tried caps and lowercase.
Works for me. I don't know if you typed or cut and pasted but if you did maybe you included a stray space?
Got one. The 2 amp charger I've had for a couple years works OK but quick charge on the way home would be awesome.
Code worked for me. Good times.
Worked good for me. Sucks I had to pay $6 for shipping though.
Yep, Amazon shipping usually makes deals like this a little less of a bargain every time.
If you're a student (or know someone with a student email) you get prime for 50% off, $50 per year.
Quick Charge is so nice to have in the car as well.
Thanks! Got one!
Awesome! Ordered one. I've been needing one of these and for $4 couldn't pass on it.
Tronsmart's QC2 but 3 port one is 7 bucks... not a bad deal for two more ports :)
That being said, I got this one on their last sale, and it works OK. BUT it's small. Too small. Once it's in the socket, it's mighty hard to remove (and cars with deeper sockets might not be able to accommodate for it).