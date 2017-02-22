Right now at T-Mobile you can grab an LG V20, Samsung Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S7 edge for just $15 a month, or $360 full price, which is a savings of more than $300 on any of the phones. The discounts here are instant, so you don't have to wait for a rebate card to be mailed to you or monthly credits to appear on your bill. T-Mobile has already started pushing the Nougat update out to both Samsung phones, and the V20 of course launched with it, so you'll be able to run the current version of Android on either option without a problem.

This offer is only available for a limited time, so if you want to pick one up be sure to grab one now! You can take advantage of this as a new customer, or an existing one.

