Right now you can pick up HP's Chromebook 14 for just $211 at Amazon, a savings of $39 from its regular price. Equipped with an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 16GB SSD, you'll be able to breeze through tasks on the 14-inch display and get things done. Chrome OS may not have as many features as Mac OS or Windows does, but if you are looking for something to create documents, browse the internet, and play around on social media, a Chromebook may be the perfect choice for you.

If you'd rather, you can grab one for the same price at Walmart right now. These prices may not last long, so be sure to get your order in before the price goes back up.

