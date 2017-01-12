Looking for a case to both protect and charge your Google Pixel? If so, check out this new option from BEAOK that has a 4000mAh battery built in while still providing full protection to the phone for just $37.49 with coupon code 55BQC5WR. Battery cases aren't usually the prettiest looking, and that is certainly the case with this option. It is on the thicker side, so you will definitely feel it on your phone, but if you need the extra battery life you can probably look past it. The case is easy to install and remove, so you can always just put it on when you know a long day is coming up, or you will be away from a charger for a long period of time.

Normally this case would set you back $50, but with coupon code 55BQC5WR you can save $12.50 on the purchase. If you have lots of long days and would rather have extra battery power built right into your case, this is a great option to consider.

