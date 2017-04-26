Learning to code can be difficult, especially diving head first into C# coding. If you are looking to create apps, develop websites or just learn some new skills, you could spend tons of money and dedicate lots of time to learn more about it. Luckily, you don't have to go broke or spend all of your free time studying just to learn some new skills.

For a limited time, you can purchase this $41 complete C# coding bootcamp bundle that will get you started. You'll have access to 11 different courses that will help you understand APIs, better understand arrays and collections and much more.

The bundle offers:

C# Programming from Zero to Hero: The Fundamentals

A 16-Hour C# Course with Microsoft Visual Studio 2013

A 20-hour C# 6.0 Course with Web Forms and Intro to Unity

C# Advanced Topics: Take your C# Skills to the Next Level

C# Basics for Beginners: Learn C# Fundamentals by Coding

C# Developers: Learn the Art of Writing Clean Code

C# Intermediate: Classes, Interfaces and OOP

C#: The Complete Foundation

C# Performance Tricks: How to Radically Speed Up Your Code

Boost your C# with Structural and Creational Design Patterns

Boost your C# with Behavioral Design Patterns

Normally priced at nearly $800 you won't want to miss out on this great savings for these 11 courses. You'll have access to 90 hours of materials and can really push your career to the next level with this bundle.