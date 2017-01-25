Right now you can pick up an ASUS OnHub wireless router for just $99 at Best Buy, a savings of nearly 50%. If you are in the market for a new router, and want something that will automatically update itself to keep as secure as possible, this may be the one for you. Setting it up is extremely easy, and you can customize it to prioritize certain devices to ensure they get the most bandwidth from the router at all times. It has a USB 3.0 port, built-in LAN and WAN ethernet ports and an LED display to easily see your connection status.
This deal is only good for today, January 25, so be sure to act quickly if you are interested!
Just bought 2! Thanks AC!
I've had one for about 8 months and love it.
I know these can work with the new Google Wifi pucks to create a mesh network but do two, or more, of the onhubs also have the mesh capability together?
yup, mesh capable with google wifi!
Is the Asus one that different that the TP-Link one?
And since it is a OnHub it can still be joined into a google wifi mesh, correct?
yes sir it can.