Our friends at Thrifter are back again with another great deal, this time saving you $30 on the Bose SoundTrue headphones!

Bose is currently offering its SoundTrue around-ear headphones for just $99.99 through its Amazon store with free shipping. The headphones come in both an iPhone and Android flavor and we've seen the iPhone ones hit this price before, but this is the first time for the Android version. Normally priced closer to $130, this $30 savings makes these great headphones a bit more affordable. They offer a padded headband, memory foam ear cushions and more to ensure comfort while using, and the inline mic makes it easy to take calls without taking them off.

The headphones come in both a Charcoal Black and Navy Blue option, so you can pick the one that matches your style the best. You don't need any coupon codes or anything for the savings here, so be sure to grab a pair for yourself now before they are gone.

