One of last year's best budget phones is on sale for $159.

The Moto G5 Plus is now available on Amazon for $229 for the variant with 2GB of RAM and 32GB storage, but if you're looking for a phone in the $150 price range, last year's Moto G4 Plus is a capable device. The phone is now on sale at Best Buy for $159 for the version with 2GB of RAM and 16GB storage. If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, you'll be able to pick up the phone for $159 from the retailer.

The deal is valid on both the white and black color variants of the device. As a refresher, the Moto G4 Plus offers a 5.5-inch Full HD display, Snapdragon 617 SoC, 16MP camera, 5MP front camera, and a 3000mAh battery. The phone is compatible with both GSM and CDMA carriers, which means that it will work on AT&T and T-Mobile as well as Verizon and Sprint.

If you're looking for a decent budget phone with a great camera, you can't go wrong with the G4 Plus. There's no mention of how long the deal will last, so if you're interested, hit up the link below to get your hands on the phone.

