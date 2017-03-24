The future is coming on, is coming on, is coming on... in VR.

Gorillaz have a new album dropping on April 28, and they've taken to Google's nascent VR platform to promote it. Partnering with Google Spotlight Stories, the new truly weird VR music video titled Saturnz Barz is available on YouTube VR with the some very interesting antics and — as always — some sick beats.

The VR video can be broken down into two portions: the main video is a 360-degree horror movie drug trip, and the beginning and end of the video put you on a seemingly normal train car watching the beginning and end of the music video on a virtual smartphone. The video gets a bit trippy, between the alien monsters and the psychedelic space journey, but judge it for yourself.

Maybe not at work, as there is a censored-but-still-very-much-naked virtual bandmate in here.

Check it out on Cardboard or Daydream, or wherever you get your VR fix!