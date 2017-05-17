Google's latest TPU boards are capable of generating 180 teraFLOPS of power!

At Google I/O today, Google CEO Sundar Pichai provided an update on next generation of the custom-made Tensor Processing Units (TPU) which Google uses power its Google Compute Engine.

These new cloud TPU feature four chips on a single board and are capable of generating 180 teraFLOPS, which equate to 180 trillion floating-point operations per second. Furthermore, Google has managed to link 64 of these TPUs into one TPU Pod super computer, for a combined processing power of 11.5 petaFLOPS. Pichai says this new technology "lays the foundation for significant progress".

Google first announced TPUs at last year's Google I/O event. T

