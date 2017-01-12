Google's latest kids app can conjure up stories, science reports and more!

Google's longstanding focus on educational apps has taken a turn towards fun with the launch of the company's latest kids app, Toontastic 3D. Available from today on Android and iOS, the app lets kids create their own animated 3D movies, choosing from "dozens" of characters, story types and settings, add their own voiceovers and mix background music, before exporting and sharing with the world.

It's designed to be a powerful yet approachable creative tool, and can be used for a both storytelling and school projects like science reports, with 3D drawing tools for an extra personal touch.

As the official site explains, the app aims to help kids express their creativity and develop their digital skills, as they build their creations and share them with friends and family. The new app is free to download (and free of in-app purchases too), and supports phones and tablets running Android 5.0 Lollipop and up.