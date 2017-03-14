Apparently, the company still loves fish.

The codenames for Google's next two flagship smartphones may have been revealed in official documentation. According to some sleuthing from Android Police, "Walleye" and "Muskie" may be the monikers used to refer to Google's next two Pixel devices (the different names denote different sizes), carrying on a long tradition of marine-themed codenames.

Only the name Walleye has been mentioned in the Android Open Source Project's gerrit, or code repository. Muskie has yet to make a debut officially.

For the uninitiated, Google typically employs the names of water-dwelling creatures as aliases for its upcoming smartphones and tablets. For instance, the original Pixel was referred to as Sailfish. Beyond this, there's not much more information about what's coming from Google's next phone debut.

But we can certainly infer that Google will continue this tried-and-true tradition of naming its devices after varying underwater species — at least internally.