Can we make this a part of Facebook and Twitter next?

Google can't stop fake news, but it will now do a better job labeling it as such when you see it. Searching for topics flooded by fake news will now have a new tag in the top results card with fact checking done by third parties. This same tag will be applied in Google News for situations where those articles have become top posts in the news cycle. Instead of doing the fact checking itself, Google is relying on a network of existing fact checkers and the information already provided by those organizations.

This isn't an easy task, and as anyone who has tried to discuss fake news with a true believer will tell you it's just as easy for these people to call the fact checkers fake news in response. To help deal with concerns of bias from one fact checking team or another, Google's Justin Kosslyn explained how multiple positions on a given topic will present itself.

This information won't be available for every search result, and there may be search result pages where different publishers checked the same claim and reached different conclusions. These fact checks are not Google's and are presented so people can make more informed judgements. Even though differing conclusions may be presented, we think it's still helpful for people to understand the degree of consensus around a particular claim and have clear information on which sources agree.

A recent example of just how far Google is willing to go to preserve the "spectrum" of opinions can be found in recent criticism of climate change deniers appearing at the top of search results for the Great Barrier Reef. Hopefully Google is prepared to identify and remove alternative fact peddlers that claim to be fact checkers themselves as this tool continues to grow, otherwise it's unlikely to be considered a trusted method of quickly confirming authenticity for very long.